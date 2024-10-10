INCOG BioPharma Accelerates Expansion Plans

The Fishers, Indiana-based CDMO announces new investment for growth into second building, enhanced manufacturing capabilities

FISHERS, Ind., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INCOG BioPharma Services, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in sterile injectable biopharmaceuticals, is excited to announce a new investment to expand its manufacturing capabilities. The expansion includes the construction of a second 100,000-square-foot building on its campus, set to break ground in August. This will increase the company’s commercial-scale device assembly capacity in support of autoinjectors, pens, wearable injectors, and syringe accessorizing, while also adding new labeling and final packaging capabilities.

The second building will further enable INCOG to offer comprehensive, end-to-end solutions from filling to device assembly and final packaging, streamlining the process and simplifying the supply chain solution for its global biopharma customers.

“We are excited about this new investment and the opportunities it brings,” said Cory Lewis, CEO and Founder of INCOG. “Our customers will have access to a suite of solutions from filling through final packaging. This supply chain integration is essential in accelerating a drug product to commercial launch, and even more important in today’s constrained markets as the need for sterile injectable products is quickly growing to address challenging diseases and improve healthcare outcomes. The hard work and expertise of the team we have built at INCOG has allowed us to accelerate investments and address the immediate needs of the global biopharma industry.”

This expansion will create over 100 additional high-paying jobs, further establishing Fishers, and the state of Indiana, as a global leader in biopharmaceutical innovation and manufacturing. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation cited research showing that the state is the largest exporter of pharmaceutical products in the continental United States. At the end of 2023, Indiana’s Life Science sector had over 3,000 companies, employing 67,000 people and contributing $95 billion to the state’s economy. The IEDC and the City of Fishers played a pivotal role in supporting INCOG to obtain the necessary funding for the expansion.

“We are proud to contribute to the social and economic growth of Fishers, by creating new jobs and fostering a vibrant life science community,” added Lewis. “The city and IEDC have served as an extension of our team. It’s exciting to bring current and prospective clients to our facility so they can experience the growing community where we do business.”

“We are incredibly proud to witness INCOG’s growth and expansion into a second building,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. “This expansion reinforces Fishers as a leading hub for life sciences and biopharma manufacturing. INCOG has played a significant role in building the industry cluster in Fishers, and we look forward to celebrating their future successes.”

This project comes on the heels of current work to commission and install a second high-speed syringe and cartridge filling line, along with supporting automated visual inspection equipment. The new filling line complements INCOG’s existing multi-use filling line, bringing the site’s filling capacity to 140 million units per year. The automated visual inspection and autoinjector assembly capabilities are available now, with the additional syringe filling capacity coming online in Q2 2025. These enhancements further enable INCOG to meet the growing demand for biopharmaceutical solutions that utilize pre-filled syringes and autoinjector delivery mechanisms.

About INCOG BioPharma Services

Founded by a team of industry veterans, INCOG BioPharma Services offers manufacturing services to biopharmaceutical companies at all stages of development. Our experienced team, best-in-class processes, and state-of-the-art equipment combine to provide meaningful results and stand-out customer experiences for our customers and partners. INCOG is an FDA-approved facility specializing in sterile injectable biopharmaceuticals, producing both clinical and commercial-stage products. The company’s service offering includes filling drug products into syringes, cartridges, and vials. INCOG also offers support services, including formulation scale-up, analytical development, stability testing and storage, and auto-injector device assembly. We go above and beyond to understand your requirements, meet your needs, and foster a truly collaborative partnership.

For additional information about INCOG BioPharma Services, please contact us at info@incogbiopharmaservices.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/incog-biopharma-accelerates-expansion-plans-302196830.html

SOURCE INCOG BioPharma