Humacyte Acellular Tissue Engineered Vessel (ATEV™) Receives FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation for Patients with Advanced Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD)

DURHAM, N.C., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable, bioengineered human tissues at commercial scale, has been granted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation for patients with advanced peripheral artery disease (PAD). This RMAT designation is granted at the same time as FDA cleared a new Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the PAD indication for Humacyte’s investigational Acellular Tissue Engineered Vessel (ATEV), formerly referred to as the “HAV”. The RMAT designation is designed to provide pathways for expedited development and review of regenerative medicine therapies for serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions. The designation allows for close interactions with the FDA and potentially an expedited/priority review of a Biologics License Application (BLA). This is the third RMAT designation granted by the FDA for Humacyte’s ATEV, in addition to previous RMAT designations for vascular trauma repair and arteriovenous (AV) access in hemodialysis.

“We are very pleased to receive our third RMAT designation from the Food and Drug Administration,” said Dr. Cindy Cao, Chief Regulatory Officer at Humacyte. “The RMAT designation we previously received in our lead indication of vascular trauma was very helpful in enhancing our communication with the FDA review team during the filing and review of our BLA. We are excited that this additional designation has been granted in advanced PAD, as we expect that it will further strengthen our communication with the FDA and expedite the development of our ATEV in this important indication.”

Humacyte’s ATEV is designed to be a universally implantable vascular conduit for use in vascular replacement and repair. Importantly, the ATEV has been observed to have a low rate of infection in clinical trials and is designed to be available off-the-shelf and ready whenever surgeons need it, potentially saving valuable time and improving patient outcomes. PAD is a cardiovascular disease of blood vessels, affecting the arteries in the legs most commonly. As many as 40% of patients requiring a bypass to the arteries of the lower leg do not have autologous vein available for revascularization, which is the standard of care for such patients. The ATEV has been evaluated in two Phase 2 studies in PAD, with patients followed for as long as six years. In addition, The Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, is conducting a study in approximately 30 patients with chronic limb-threatening ischemia, the end stage of PAD, under an investigator IND cleared by the FDA. All patients treated with the ATEV for PAD to date have not had autologous vein available for revascularization, and hence the ATEV may represent an important therapeutic alternative for such patients.

The ATEV is an investigational product and has not been approved for sale by the FDA or any other regulatory agency. As announced previously, based on guidance from the FDA, the common (non-brand) name “Acellular Tissue Engineered Vessel” (ATEV) replaces the term ‘Human Acellular Vessel” (HAV) previously used for the engineered vessel product candidate.

Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues, advanced tissue constructs, and organ systems designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries, and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s initial product candidates, a portfolio of ATEVs, are currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple vascular applications, including vascular trauma repair, arteriovenous (AV) access for hemodialysis, and peripheral artery disease. A Biologics License Application is currently under review by the FDA and was granted Priority Review with a PDUFA date of August 10, 2024. Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s 6mm ATEV for AV access in hemodialysis was the first product candidate to receive the FDA’s RMAT designation and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. Humacyte’s 6mm ATEV for urgent arterial repair following extremity vascular trauma and for advanced PAD also have received an RMAT designations. The ATEV received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com.

