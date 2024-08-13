Hop On A Cure Announces Grant for Duke University ALS Clinic Study on Efficacy of BL-001 in People With ALS

Duke University’s Dr. Richard Bedlack to Receive Hop On A Cure Inaugural Accelerate A Miracle Project Award for Research Excellence

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Hop On A Cure, a leading advocate in the fight against ALS, announced today their grant placement with Duke University’s pilot trial to investigate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of BL-001 probiotic in people with ALS. Having found a direct connection between the gut microbiome and CNS diseases, and its ability to either exacerbate or improve symptoms, the goal of the trial is to show the BL-001 probiotic will cause reduction of neuroinflammation, TLR activation, epithelial cell adhesion and production of key metabolites such as nicotinamide intermediates and ketone bodies.

The study is led by Dr. Richard Bedlack, M.D., Ph.D., who - it was also announced - will be receiving Hop On A Cure’s inaugural Accelerate a Miracle Project Award (AMP Award) at this year’s Harmony for Hope Gala in Atlanta on September 14. The award was created in an effort to further raise awareness for ALS, provide hope for those impacted by the illness, and recognize those making a major impact in the world of ALS research.

David Hopkins from Hop On A Cure said, “We understand that there is a direct correlation between the microbiome and neurodegenerative disease. Hop On A Cure is excited to partner with Dr. Bedlack and Duke University on this exciting new study. We are grateful for Dr. Bedlack and his commitment to the pursuit of a cure for ALS - a big reason our team has opted to award him our first ever AMP Award this year as well.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to receive the AMP Award from Hop On A Cure,” added said Dr. Bedlack. “Aside from my outfits, there are a lot of unusual things about my approach to ALS-close partnerships with patients and families, embracing alternative and off-label therapies, and believing that the key to reversing ALS will be found in the outliers who do so well with this disease. The fact that Hop On A Cure, a group I have the highest respect and admiration for, believes in what I am doing gives me a huge burst of confidence and positive energy. This will fuel me to work even harder to end this terrible disease.”

Hop On A Cure was founded in 2022 by John Driskell Hopkins (Hop), and his wife Jennifer, following his diagnosis with ALS (commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) in 2021. Hopkins is a multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning founding member and songwriter of Zac Brown Band. With this rare platform in mind, Hop On A Cure was established to increase ALS awareness and to raise funds to enable new research to find ways to treat this disease, which currently has no known cure.

Visit alsclinic.duke.edu to learn more.

