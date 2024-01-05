GordonMD® Announces Second Investment in Radiopharmaceutical Biotech Radionetics Oncology

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- GordonMD® Global Investments LP, a key investor in groundbreaking healthcare solutions, announced another strategic investment in Radionetics Oncology.

Radionetics Oncology, a clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company, successfully secured a $52.5 million Series A financing round, led by Frazier Life Sciences, 5AM Ventures, and DCVC Bio, along with participation from GordonMD® and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, bringing its total raised capital to $82.5 million.

“I believe Radionetics Oncology is poised to revolutionize cancer treatment with its pioneering radiopharmaceutical pipeline. The funding infusion will enable the company to advance its development of potent, small molecule radiopharmaceuticals targeting G-protein coupled receptors for a wide array of oncology indications,” said Dr. Craig Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of GordonMD® who is also a Board of Directors Observer for Radionetics Oncology.

With respect to the recent hiring of Paul Grayson as CEO, Dr. Gordon added, “I look forward to a great period of growth and innovation at Radionetics Oncology under his leadership.”

GordonMD® Global Investments LP was founded in 2021 by Craig Gordon, MD, a licensed physician with more than 13 years of buy-side experience managing global biopharmaceutical portfolios. The firm focuses on identifying differentiated investment opportunities in biopharmaceutical companies primarily located in the U.S., Europe and Japan. It currently provides investment management and administrative services to a hedge fund investing primarily in publicly traded companies as well as to two private equity funds.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. THIS IS NOT AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION WITH RESPECT TO THE PURCHASE OR SALE OF ANY FUND OR SECURITY.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240105579978/en/