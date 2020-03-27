GenScript ProBio Congratulates XlifeSciences on the Start of TAEST16001 Early Phase Clinical Trial

NANJING, China, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript USA Inc. XlifeSciences, a partner of GenScript ProBio (GenScript’s CDMO segment) announced that the early phase clinical trial of TAEST16001 project has been started. GenScript ProBio extends congratulations on this. This clinical trial project is China’s first TCR-T project targeted at solid tumor therapy, marking a milestone in immunotherapy in China. In 2019, XlifeSciences entrusted TCR-T products with complete independent intellectual property rights to GenScript ProBio. It is the first cooperation project between the parties, where GenScript ProBio works on plasmid and virus process development and clinical manufacturing and will be further responsible for commercial manufacturing. “We congratulate XLifeSciences on the successful launch of TAEST16001 early phase clinical trial, which marks a milestone in the industry,” said Dr. Brian Min, CEO of GenScript ProBio. “We are honored to offer technology and manufacturing support in such a meaningful project. With a one-stop high-quality plasmid and virus platform, GenScript ProBio facilitates XLifeSciences to complete all pre-clinical CMC research for IND filing. We will continue to follow up on the clinical trial. We wish that the clinical project proceeds smoothly so as to relieve patients from pain as soon as possible. We are optimistic about the prospects of the project. As China’s first company that has built the plasmid facility for gene and cell therapy, GenScript ProBio has well-established technological platform and quality system, and is capable of providing quality services to more customers. About Xiangxue Life Sciences Xiangxue Life Sciences (XLifeSc) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on TCR-based therapies for cancer. Our main proprietary technological platforms are composed of: (1) High Affinity T Cell Activation Core (HATac); (2) TCR Affinity Enhancing Specific T Cell Therapy (TAEST). The two platforms have been fully developed to the clinic-ready stage. As a result, an independently-owned intellectual property portfolio has been constructed which spans across the whole spectrum of TCR-related technologies including the identification of tumor-specific antigens, antigen-specific TCRs, and the optimization of antigen-specific TCRs in terms of affinity and stability, etc. To date, many domestic and PCT applications have been filed. Housing several state-of-the-art laboratories, XLifeSc is capable of offering a broad range of R&D services, including (1) large scale GMP grade lentivirus production; (2) target identification and lead optimization; (3) efficacy validation and safety testing in cell lines and animal models; (4) clinical trial development; and (5) market entry planning. These capabilities and services can be either accessed as flexible stand-alone services on demand or as a part of integrated drug discovery programs. To meet the needs of different partners, we welcome all types of alliance opportunities such as out-license, co-development, and co-marketing. About GenScript ProBio GenScript ProBio is the bio-pharmaceutical CDMO segment of the world’s leading biotech company GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK). GenScript ProBio is dedicated to providing end-to-end service from discovery to commercialization with proactive strategies, professional solutions and efficient processes to accelerate drug development for customers. GenScript ProBio’s innovative solutions for antibody drug development include: Antibody drug discovery (hybridoma, antibody library, fully human transgenic mice, bispecific antibodies technologies, and single b cell screening technology); Antibody engineering (antibody humanization, affinity maturation, and Fc engineering); Antibody characterization (analytics and bioassays). In terms of biologics development service, GenScript ProBio has built a regulatory-compliant platform, from stable cell line development to clinical manufacturing services, providing high quality material for IND and clinical trials, and accelerating drug development process. GenScript ProBio’s gene and cell therapy solutions cover process development of plasmid and virus for IND filing as well as clinical manufacturing and commercial manufacturing. Our quality management systems ensure phase appropriate compliance, data integrity and traceability. With the principle of “Innovation through collaboration”, GenScript ProBio is committed to shortening the timeline for development of biological drugs from discovery to late clinical, significantly reducing R&D costs, accelerating the commercialization of medicines, and building a healthier future. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genscript-probio-congratulates-xlifesciences-on-the-start-of-taest16001-early-phase-clinical-trial-301030789.html SOURCE GenScript ProBio