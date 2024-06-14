Gene Expression Market Size to Reach USD 37.35 Billion by 2033

According to the report, the global gene expression market size was USD 13.85 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 15.29 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 37.35 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 10.43% from 2024 to 2033. North America led the market with the largest revenue share of 47% in 2023.

The global gene expression market is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in biotechnology and genomics. Gene expression analysis, which involves the study of the transcription of DNA into RNA and the translation of RNA into proteins, is essential for understanding the functioning of genes and their impact on biological processes. This market encompasses a range of products and services, including reagents, instruments, software, and services used for gene expression profiling, analysis, and interpretation.

Continuous innovation in genomics and the development of high-throughput technologies, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and microarray analysis, are propelling the gene expression market. These technologies enable more precise and comprehensive gene expression profiling, facilitating deeper insights into gene function and regulation.

Key Takeaways:

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 47% in 2023.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

CDNA synthesis & conversion accounted for the largest revenue share of 28.18% in 2023.

Data analysis & interpretation is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR growth of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Kits & Reagents accounted for the largest revenue share of 75.12% in 2023.

DNA Chips are anticipated to register the fastest CAGR growth of 5.4% during the forecast period.

High-plex dominated the gene expression market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 65.15% in 2023.

The low- to mid- plex segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to register a lucrative CAGR of 4.6% in the market during the forecast period of 2024 to 2033.

The drug discovery & development segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 43.12% in 2023.

The clinical diagnostics is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2033.

On the other hand, Promoter analysis is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR growth of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Growth factors of gene expression market:

Substantial investments from government bodies, research institutions, and pharmaceutical companies are fueling the growth of the gene expression market.

These funds support extensive research activities aimed at exploring gene functions and developing novel therapeutic approaches.

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders, necessitates advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.

Gene expression analysis helps in the early diagnosis and management of these diseases by providing critical insights into gene behavior and disease progression.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Emphasis on personalized medicine

Personalized medicine relies heavily on gene expression profiling to tailor treatments to individual genetic profiles, improving therapeutic efficacy and patient outcomes. This growing emphasis on personalized healthcare is driving demand for gene expression analysis. Gene expression analysis is crucial for identifying biomarkers that are predictive of disease progression and treatment response, which is fundamental to the development of personalized therapies.

Restraint

High cost required to implement technologies

The high cost of advanced gene expression technologies and the associated reagents and instruments can be a barrier, particularly for small research institutions and companies in developing regions. The vast amount of data generated from gene expression studies poses significant challenges in data analysis and interpretation. Advanced bioinformatics tools and expertise are required to manage and derive meaningful insights from these data sets.

Opportunity

Technological advancements

The gene expression market is poised for substantial growth, driven by technological advancements, increased research funding, and the rising demand for personalized medicine. Continuous innovation in genomics and bioinformatics will further enhance the capabilities of gene expression analysis, opening new avenues for research and therapeutic development. Automation in gene expression analysis, including sample preparation and data acquisition, reduces manual errors and increases throughput, making large-scale studies more feasible.

By Process Insights

CDNA synthesis & conversion accounted for the largest revenue share of 28.18% in 2023, primarily due to the wide range of available kits that cater to diverse research needs, including optimal reaction temperature, the number of reactions, and sample size. Furthermore, the continuous launch of new cDNA synthesis and library preparation kits is expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Data analysis & interpretation is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR growth of 5.8% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to significant investments in cancer-related research and the increasing demand for advanced interpretation software for cancer gene expression studies. Various approaches and algorithms are being developed to study gene expression in complex diseases like cancer. For example, projective clustering techniques and ensemble techniques are reported to be used for the integration of cancer gene expression data.

By Product Insights

Kits & Reagents accounted for the largest revenue share of 75.12% in 2023. The large share of the segment is attributed to the presence of a high number of companies offering different types of kits & reagents for gene expression. For instance, Agilent Technologies, Inc. offers an extensive range of gene expression microarray kits & reagents. Furthermore, the introduction of advanced products designed for specific applications drives the segment growth.

DNA Chips are anticipated to register the fastest CAGR growth of 5.4% during the forecast period. DNA microarrays are microscope slides with thousands of tiny dots printed in specific locations; every location has a recognized DNA sequence or gene. These slides are often referred to as DNA or gene chips. These chips are frequently used in the analysis of gene expression profiles to detect diseases, biomarkers, and therapeutic responses in the fields of molecular biology, biomedical research, and genomics.

By Capacity Insights

High-plex dominated the gene expression market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 65.15% in 2023.It typically involves analyzing a significant number of gene targets, approximately thousands of genes. The high-plex technology in gene expression analysis includes RNA sequencing and microarrays. Furthermore, high-plex analysis reduces hands-on time when compared to qPCR and other conventional technologies. The technique is also highly accurate and simple as it eliminates the requirement of upfront probe validation. The development of spatially resolved, multiplexed digital characterization systems further enhances the segment’s growth.

The low- to mid- plex segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to register a lucrative CAGR of 4.6% in the market during the forecast period of 2024 to 2033. Low mid plex measurements involve analyzing a limited number of genes, often in the range of 5-500 targets. These low to mid-plex methods are cost-effective and relatively easy to perform. Researchers use low to mid-plex techniques for hypothesis-driven research, focused studies, or more general exploratory analysis.

By Application Insights

The drug discovery & development segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 43.12% in 2023. Gene-expression profiling has evolved into an effective tool for drug discovery for pharmaceutical companies. The effectiveness, toxicity, and other properties of pharmaceuticals are determined by monitoring the activity of a cell’s genes in reaction to the drugs. The cost of conventional profiling techniques can reach millions of dollars, making them frequently ineffective.

The clinical diagnostics is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2033. This is a due to the increasing use of gene expression analysis and profiling for the rapid and accurate diagnosis of genetic disorders, understanding disease pathology, and monitoring disease progression and response to therapies. Additionally, by examining gene expression patterns, medical personnel can acquire essential details about the molecular causes of diseases, aiding in early detection, precise diagnosis, and the identification of biomarkers.

By Technique Insight

The RNA expression accounted for the largest revenue share of 43% in 2023. RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) is a high-throughput sequencing (HTS) technique that analyzes cDNA transcripts. It is a relatively new technology that has been widely used in clinical studies. In a Differential Gene Expression (DGE) analysis, RNA-seq is most commonly utilized to compare the expression levels of genes and/or transcripts between two or more conditions (i.e., comparison groups). In cancer research, DGE has been essential in assessing biological function, pathogenesis, and biomarker discovery.

On the other hand, Promoter analysis is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR growth of 5.4% during the forecast period. It plays a crucial role in understanding gene expression regulation and identifying the key factors that govern gene activity. Promoter identification is the first step in the computational study that results in the prediction of regulatory factors. Due to relatively high gene density in relation to genome size, this is a relatively simple problem in lower eukaryotes. The application of promoter analysis techniques in various fields includes drug discovery, advancing genetic diseases, and diagnostic development.

Regional Insight

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 47% in 2023. Rising funding and increasing research & development efforts, especially in the U.S., are responsible for the growth of the gene expression market.In addition, other factors responsible for market growth include rising importance of gene expression studies, government initiatives, and the availability of financing for NGS research.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period in the market owing to the increasing Investments in R&D, presence of large population base in countries such as India and China that provides personalized and research healthcare. Key companies provide various services and products related to gene expression analysis, RNA sequencing, and expression microarrays. Furthermore, Japan is a significant market for gene expression analysis. The country’s strong academic institutions, advanced research infrastructure, and well-established biotech sector are driving the market growth.

Some prominent players in the gene expression market are:

Catalent Inc.

QIAGEN

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

GE Healthcare

Promega Corp.

Luminex Corp.

Takara Bio, Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Global Gene Expression Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For the purpose of this study, Nova One Advisor has segmented the gene expression market on the basis of process, product, capacity, application, technique, and region:

By Process

Sample Collection Purification cDNA synthesis & conversion PCR Analysis Data analysis & interpretation

By Product

Kits & Reagents DNA Chips Others

By Capacity

Low- to Mid- Plex High-Plex

By Application

Drug Discovery & Development Clinical Diagnostics Biotech & Microbiology Others

By Technique

RNA Expression Promoter Analysis Protein Expression & Posttranslational Modification Analysis

By Regional

North America

U.S. Canada Europe

UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway Asia Pacific

Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand Latin America

Brazil Mexico Argentina Middle East & Africa

South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



