SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Featured

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
FDA
How Might the FDA Evolve Under RFK Jr. and Makary?
Ahead of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation hearings, experts—and RFK’s own family—expressed concerns about his vaccine-related views, though the same experts are largely unfazed by the level of power he and Marty Makary could ultimately wield over the FDA.
January 29, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Balloons in the cloudy sky paper cutting art Sky background clouds, scene 3D illustration
Vaccines
Two Years Into Novavax Reset, CEO Jacobs Hunts for Silver Linings
After two years characterized by layoffs, pipeline reorganizations, FDA delays and clinical holds, Novavax CEO John Jacobs says the company is at a pivot point.
January 28, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Back view of disabled teenager in wheelchair looking out window, having depression at home, copy space. Paraplegic teen boy feeling stressed and upset, suffering from loneliness indoors
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
5 DMD Candidates to Watch in 2025
Riding recent momentum in the Duchenne muscular dystrophy space, Capricor Therapeutics, Wave Life Sciences, Regenxbio and more aim to deliver the next wave of progress with near-term data and regulatory milestones.
January 27, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
2025 New year art collage trendy sticker or banner template isolated on transparent background. Halftone hands holding disco ball and cut out gold glitter numbers. Modern retro vector illustration
Antibody-drug conjugates
Daiichi Sankyo Admits 2024 Wasn’t ‘Perfect’ but 2025 Is Starting Off With a Bang
The Japanese pharma had one asset rejected by the FDA and withdrew a regulatory application for another, but already this month the company has secured an approval for AstraZeneca-partnered Dato-DXd, to be marketed as Datroway.
January 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Histology microscope image of motor unit synapse of muscle fibers (100x)
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Space on Cusp of Pivotal Era
While the last decade has brought considerable progress for patients with DMD, substantial unmet need remains. Several companies including Wave, Dyne and Avidity are looking to answer the call with investigational therapies targeting greater efficacy and broader reach.
January 27, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Editorial
Trump’s First Week: A Binge-Worthy Show, If Nothing Else
Less than a day into his second term, President Donald Trump ordered a freeze on communications at major public health agencies, among other moves that have sent waves through the biopharma industry.
January 24, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
North view of the White House, with waving flag and cloudy sky, on a reflective surface that could be glass or water. 3D Illustration
Government
WHO Withdrawal, CGT Access, IRA: Trump’s Initial Policies Raise Questions for Biopharma
At J.P. Morgan, most biopharma executives expressed a neutral stance on the incoming administration, but just days later, President Trump issued multiple executive orders that concern the industry.
January 22, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Correct decision chosing - confused man character standing on the crossroads and looking at signpost with three different directions - conceptual vector illustration
Deals
Almost 5 Years into $5B Galapagos Partnership, Gilead Execs Start Over With New Spinoff
Five years ago, Gilead signed a massive deal with Galapagos. After a restructuring, the pharma is still hunting for the potential it saw at the original signing.
January 22, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Medicine or pharmacy abstract geometric pattern. Corporate identity geometrical shape background or medicine presentation retro vector pattern with thermometer, stethoscope, lab flask and pills
Business
2025 Investment to Swing Toward I&I, Obesity, More: Experts
As the year gets underway, analysts and biotech executives highlight cell therapy’s pivot from oncology to autoimmune diseases, a continued appetite for next-generation obesity drugs and an increased focus on neuromuscular, kidney and cardiovascular diseases.
January 21, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Cancer cells
Cancer
Reframing Multiple Myeloma: From Fatal to Chronic and Even Curable
Traditionally carrying a dire prognosis, the treatment paradigm for multiple myeloma is changing, with CAR T therapies, bispecifics and more contributing to multifaceted regimens unique to each patient’s needs.
January 21, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Load More