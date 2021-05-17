Evolve Biologics® Confirms Selection of DPR Construction as General Contractor for First Manufacturing Facility in Texas, Demonstrating Further Progress Toward Commercialization of Its Innovative PlasmaCap EBA® Technology

“Evolve has continued to accelerate its business plan following significant progress in the clinical development of its lead product candidate, PlasmaCap IG (Intravenous Immunoglobulin or IVIG), including the recent successful completion of our Phase III clinical trial,” said Jim Caggiano, Chief Executive Officer at Evolve Biologics. “The selection of DPR to oversee construction of our new commercial facility is another exciting milestone in the path towards commercialization of our PlasmaCap EBA technology, which will begin in early 2024. In addition to securing a best-in-class General Contractor, we are also well advanced in a competitive site selection process for our facility. We have narrowed down the location to a small number of specific sites in Texas, all which offer valuable synergies for our business including a skilled workforce and access to major transportation routes. We look forward to announcing the chosen location by June of this year.”

Evolve has been partnering for some time with several industry-leading architects, engineers, project managers, contractors, and equipment suppliers, in preparation for the construction of its first commercial facility, which will initially have the capacity to process one million liters of plasma annually, with a planned expansion to two million liters. In addition to DPR, other key partners include Perkins & Will, a leading architectural firm, who have led completion of the design development; CRB, a leading engineering firm who played a key role in the design and construction of the last plasma fractionation facility built in the US; and CBRE, who have overseen project management for the facility project to date.

“We are both delighted and honored to be selected by Evolve Biologics to build their new plasma manufacturing facility in Texas,” said Jose Rivera, DPR Construction’s Texas life sciences leader. “As one of the largest Life Science contractors in the US, DPR brings extensive experience from our dedicated team across many similar biopharma, manufacturing, CGMP and process facility projects. This significant investment from Evolve Biologics will also be a very positive boost to our local economy here in Texas, supporting the state’s continued growth.”

PlasmaCap EBA®

PlasmaCap EBA is an innovative technology for efficient capture of plasma proteins at high yields and purities from human blood plasma. The technology uses proprietary affinity adsorbents in expanded bed adsorption (EBA) chromatography to capture plasma proteins directly from plasma or fractionated plasma materials without the use of precipitating solvents such as ethanol. Through substantial development efforts, PlasmaCap EBA has been able to demonstrate significant capture yields for major therapeutic plasma proteins.

Evolve Biologics® Inc.

Evolve Biologics Inc. is a leader in the development and commercialization of plasma-derived therapeutics, using its proprietary PlasmaCap EBA purification technology to more efficiently and effectively meet growing global patient demand for these life-saving products. The Company is currently in the process of commercializing an exciting and innovative portfolio of product candidates, including IVIG (intravenous immunoglobulin) and Albumin (human serum albumin), both of which are in advanced stages of regulatory approval in the US (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada). The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit: www.evolvebiologics.com.

