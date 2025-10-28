UPDATE - Medidata Extends Collaboration with Sanofi for the Development of New Therapies with an Improved Patient Journey

Expanded 10-plus-year collaboration will leverage Medidata Experiences with the goal of streamlining clinical processes and data, enhancing patient care

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medidata , a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, today announced an extension of their collaboration with Sanofi in clinical research. As part of this extension Sanofi will use the Medidata Patient, Data, and Study Experiences , building on the organizations’ vision to boost innovation in studies, speed new therapies to market, and promote health outcomes for people globally.

The Medidata Experiences address the fragmented, standalone tools of the life sciences industry by offering AI-embedded, platform-based solutions across clinical workflows, unifying trial processes, diminishing silos, and reducing costs and delays. Combining these Experiences with Sanofi’s pharmaceutical knowledge can help advance studies, amplifying the development of therapies with greater precision and impact.

Sanofi will employ Medidata’s expertise and capabilities in decentralized clinical trials as part of the extension of this agreement. Medidata will provide consulting and end-to-end operational support.

“Clinical development is complex, and biopharma companies demand a strategic partner who can help them enhance data quality, improve study design, and elevate patient care," said Lisa Moneymaker, chief strategy officer, Medidata. "Through this agreement, we hope that Sanofi can leverage our unified solutions, specifically mapped out to meet their core needs, to simplify execution and accelerate the clinical development process.”

