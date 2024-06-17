SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

GreenLight Biosciences, Inc.

NEWS
Business
GreenLight Culls 25% of Staff in Pivot to Near-Term Commercial Programs
As part of a realignment, GreenLight Biosciences is cutting staff by about 25%, the company announced Wednesday.
October 12, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Investor’s Corner: Q2 Pharma & Biotech Insights
CRISPR Therapeutics, Clovis Oncology and VistaGen all released Q2 results this week, while GreenLight Biosciences has some extra cash to work with.
August 12, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Deals
10 of the Hottest Life Sciences SPAC Merger Announcements So Far This Year
Many mergers took place in 2021. Here’s a look at some of the hottest life sciences SPAC merger announcements so far in 2021. Many mergers took place in 2021,
November 8, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ellen Camacho
Drug Development
COVID-19 is a Sprint AND a Marathon, Requiring New and Better Vaccines
While some may wonder about the commercial future of these late-to-the-market solutions, the developers themselves are taking a long view.
November 3, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Business
Life Sciences Industry Sees Flurry of Expansions in September
Here’s a look at a few of the industry expansions that have been announced so far this month.
September 27, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Ellen Bombela
Business
Money on the Move: August 4 – 10
Check out where the money went in the life sciences industry this week.
August 10, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Andrey Zarur GreenLight CEO (GreenLight)
Deals
mRNA Disruptor Goes Public in $1.5 Billion SPAC Deal
Messenger RNA has become the life sciences hero of the decade. The lynchpin in the fight against COVID-19, companies are taking mRNA technology to new heights.
August 10, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Andrey Zarur, Ph.D., president and CEO of GreenLig
Business
Harnessing Nature for Faster mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing
Manufacturing capacity is often decried as a major bottleneck in administering COVID-19 vaccines to a global population of 7.8 billion. For mRNA vaccines, the bottleneck is the availability of raw materials, not bioreactors.
November 25, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Genetown
GreenLight Biosciences Raises $17 Million to Scale Up COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing
GreenLight Biosciences closed an oversubscribed $17 million “special purpose funding round” in order to expand its scalable mRNA manufacturing capability for its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. The goal is to be able to produce billions of doses.
May 13, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Genetown
GreenLight Biosciences Secures EPA Registration for New Bioinsecticide, Calantha, Historic Step Towards A Safer and More Sustainable Food System
January 4, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Deals
GreenLight Announces Completion of Merger with Fall Line Endurance Fund
July 24, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Deals
GreenLight Biosciences Announces Expiration of Tender Offer Period for Outstanding Shares
July 20, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Business
GreenLight Biosciences Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress
May 11, 2023
 · 
10 min read
Genetown
GreenLight Biosciences Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report
April 12, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Genetown
GreenLight Biosciences Holdings Confirms Receipt of Indication of Interest from Fall Line
March 30, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Business
GreenLight Biosciences Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
March 28, 2023
 · 
11 min read
Genetown
GreenLight Biosciences Outlines Development Strategy and Highlights Portfolio Updates at Human Health R&D Day
March 9, 2023
 · 
9 min read
Genetown
GreenLight Biosciences Outlines Development Strategy and Highlights Portfolio Updates at Plant Health R&D Day
March 7, 2023
 · 
9 min read
Genetown
GreenLight Biosciences to Host R&D Day Series on Plant and Human Health Development Strategy
March 1, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Load More