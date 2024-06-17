GreenLight Biosciences, Inc.
As part of a realignment, GreenLight Biosciences is cutting staff by about 25%, the company announced Wednesday.
CRISPR Therapeutics, Clovis Oncology and VistaGen all released Q2 results this week, while GreenLight Biosciences has some extra cash to work with.
While some may wonder about the commercial future of these late-to-the-market solutions, the developers themselves are taking a long view.
Messenger RNA has become the life sciences hero of the decade. The lynchpin in the fight against COVID-19, companies are taking mRNA technology to new heights.
Manufacturing capacity is often decried as a major bottleneck in administering COVID-19 vaccines to a global population of 7.8 billion. For mRNA vaccines, the bottleneck is the availability of raw materials, not bioreactors.
GreenLight Biosciences closed an oversubscribed $17 million “special purpose funding round” in order to expand its scalable mRNA manufacturing capability for its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. The goal is to be able to produce billions of doses.
