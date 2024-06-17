Waters Corporation

SUBSCRIBE
Increasing Biologics Manufacturing Efficiency and Lowering Costs with QbD
Quality by design principles, when fully optimized, can decouple much of the process from the molecule itself, leading to significant efficiencies.
September 26, 2022
6 min read
Gail Dutton
Employer Resources
As Delta Variant Surges, More Biopharma Companies Mandate COVID-19 Vaccines
Fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, life science companies have issued policies on COVID-19 vaccines, including verbiage around exemptions or solutions for medical objections.
August 19, 2021
4 min read
Kate Goodwin
Genetown
15 Massachusetts Life Science Companies That Spend the Most on R&D
Boston Business Journal recently created a list of 15 Massachusetts life science companies that in their third-quarter reports, allocated the highest percentage of total costs to research and development. Here’s a look.
November 8, 2018
4 min read
Mark Terry
Pictured: Office building science collage
Job Trends
The Top 12 Biopharma Companies Hiring Now
Despite the changing landscape in biopharma, many companies are still recruiting. If you’re looking to make a career change, here are 12 biopharma companies hiring on BioSpace now.
September 5, 2018
1 min read
Editorial Staff
Business
Report Reveals Biotech CEO Salaries Compared to Median Employee Pay in the Bay State
The difference between the salaries paid to top executives and the median income earned by rank and file employees has been a sore subject for many years and has served as a wedge political issue in recent elections.
April 26, 2018
2 min read
Alex Keown
