SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

US
Visit website
NEWS
Pictured: Bristol Myers Squibb office in California
Business
BMS Bails on Checkpoint Inhibitor Teaming with CytomX, Stock Sinks
Bristol Myers Squibb has pulled the plug on a more potent version of its cancer immunotherapy Yervoy. However, the two companies will continue to work on other collaborative programs for T-cell engagers.
March 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Two people signing contracts/Courtesy of
Deals
Top Biotech Licensing Deals of Q1 2023
There have already been several big biotech licensing deals in Q1. See inside for some of this quarter’s biggest licensing deals — from the surprising and pivotal to the lucrative and consequential.
March 29, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Jia Jie Chen
Pictured: Regeneron logo on a light brown building
Business
Regeneron, CytomX Ink Potentially $2B Bispecific Immunotherapy Deal (Updated)
Regeneron and CytomX Therapeutics inked a deal valued at up to $2 billion to develop next-generation bispecific immunotherapies for cancer, the companies announced Thursday.
November 17, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Following Breast Cancer Fail, CytomX Slashes Workforce by 40% - UPDATED
CytomX Therapeutics is shifting its focus to preclinical and early clinical studies, emphasizing alliances and slashing its workforce by about 40% to extend cash flow to 2025.
July 7, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: 3’s the Charm for Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids & More
A roundup of last week’s top clinical trial announcements and news, including updates from Pfizer, BioNTech, Ocugen and more.
May 27, 2022
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Feb. 11
Well into the new year, biopharma and life sciences companies bolster their executive leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
February 10, 2022
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Oct. 8
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
October 7, 2021
 · 
11 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
BioForest
Clinical Catch-Up: November 2-6
It was relatively quiet in terms of COVID-19-related clinical trials, but there was still quite a bit of news for trials involving other indications. Here’s a look.
November 6, 2020
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
BioCapital
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, March 27
Pharma and life sciences companies from across the globe provide updates on their pipelines and business.
March 26, 2020
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Q3 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
November 6, 2026
 · 
12 min read
Press Releases
CytomX Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences
November 2, 2026
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
CytomX Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 5, 2026
October 29, 2026
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
CytomX Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences
September 1, 2026
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
CytomX Therapeutics Announces FDA Fast Track Designation for Varsetatug masetecan (“Varseta-M”) for Relapsed/Refractory Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (R/R mCRC)
August 27, 2026
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Q2 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
August 6, 2026
 · 
13 min read
Press Releases
CytomX Therapeutics Appoints Alejandra Carvajal as Chief Legal Officer
August 3, 2026
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
CytomX Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 6, 2026
July 30, 2026
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Charles Fuchs, M.D., M.P.H., to the Board of Directors
July 27, 2026
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
CytomX Announces Expansion of Strategic Research Collaboration with Regeneron in the Field of Conditional Bispecific Therapeutics for the Treatment of Cancer
June 3, 2026
 · 
7 min read