CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.
NEWS
Bristol Myers Squibb has pulled the plug on a more potent version of its cancer immunotherapy Yervoy. However, the two companies will continue to work on other collaborative programs for T-cell engagers.
There have already been several big biotech licensing deals in Q1. See inside for some of this quarter’s biggest licensing deals — from the surprising and pivotal to the lucrative and consequential.
Regeneron and CytomX Therapeutics inked a deal valued at up to $2 billion to develop next-generation bispecific immunotherapies for cancer, the companies announced Thursday.
CytomX Therapeutics is shifting its focus to preclinical and early clinical studies, emphasizing alliances and slashing its workforce by about 40% to extend cash flow to 2025.
A roundup of last week’s top clinical trial announcements and news, including updates from Pfizer, BioNTech, Ocugen and more.
Well into the new year, biopharma and life sciences companies bolster their executive leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
It was relatively quiet in terms of COVID-19-related clinical trials, but there was still quite a bit of news for trials involving other indications. Here’s a look.
Pharma and life sciences companies from across the globe provide updates on their pipelines and business.
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