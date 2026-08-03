CytomX Therapeutics Appoints Alejandra Carvajal as Chief Legal Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of masked, conditionally activated biologics, today announced the appointment of Alejandra Carvajal as Chief Legal Officer. In this role, Ms. Carvajal will support the Company’s strategic, operational, and pipeline initiatives.

“We are pleased to welcome Alejandra to CytomX as we continue to execute across our clinical pipeline and build the foundation for the Company’s next phase of growth,” said Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., president, chief executive officer and chairman of CytomX Therapeutics. “With her deep legal expertise and proven track record, Alejandra will be an outstanding addition to our leadership team. Her experience and judgement will strengthen our ability to execute across the organization as we continue to advance our differentiated PROBODY® therapeutic pipeline and build CytomX for the long-term.”

“I am excited to join CytomX and contribute to its vision at this pivotal time. Throughout my career, I have worked with organizations with differentiated science and talented teams, and CytomX’s PROBODY® platform and commitment to advancing innovative oncology therapies makes this a compelling opportunity. I look forward to partnering with my colleagues as we seek to realize the potential of Varseta-M and the broader PROBODY® pipeline and bring meaningful new treatment options to patients,” said Ms. Carvajal.

Ms. Carvajal brings over two decades of legal expertise, successfully guiding biotechnology organizations through transformational periods of change. Most recently, Ms. Carvajal was the Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary at Mersana Therapeutics, where she served on the executive team and helped navigate the sale of the company to Day One Biopharmaceuticals. Prior to Mersana, Ms. Carvajal served as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary at Momenta Pharmaceuticals, where she also served on the executive team until the company’s acquisition by Johnson & Johnson. Previously, she served as General Counsel of Cerulean Pharma, and prior to that she held several positions of increasing responsibility at Millennium Pharmaceuticals, a Takeda company. She began her legal career in private practice at Day, Berry, & Howard and Hill & Barlow. Ms. Carvajal received her J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and her A.B. from Harvard University. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Science Club for Girls, a Massachusetts non-profit focused on fostering excitement, confidence, and literacy in STEM for girls and gender-expansive youth from underrepresented communities.

About CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel conditionally activated, masked PROBODY® therapeutics designed to be localized to the tumor microenvironment. By pioneering a novel pipeline of localized biologics, powered by its PROBODY therapeutic platform, CytomX’s vision is to create safer, more effective therapies for the treatment of cancer. CytomX’s robust and differentiated pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), cytokines and T-cell engagers. CytomX’s clinical-stage pipeline includes varsetatug masetecan (Varseta-M; CX-2051) and CX-801. Varseta-M is a masked, conditionally activated ADC armed with a topoisomerase-1 inhibitor payload and directed toward epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM). EpCAM is a highly expressed tumor antigen that has previously been undruggable due to expression on normal tissues. Varseta-M is designed to open a therapeutic window for this high potential target and is initially being developed for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. Varseta-M was discovered in collaboration with ImmunoGen, now part of AbbVie. CX-801 is a masked interferon alpha-2b PROBODY® cytokine with broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors. CX-801 is initially being developed for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. CytomX has established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including Amgen, Regeneron and Moderna. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Company Contact:

Chris Ogden

SVP, Chief Financial Officer

cogden@cytomx.com

Investor Contact:

Precision AQ (formerly Stern Investor Relations)

Stephanie Ascher

stephanie.ascher@precisionaq.com

Media Contact:

Precision AQ

Colleen Ketchum

colleen.ketchum@precisionaq.com