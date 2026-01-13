Synexa Life Sciences is a biomarker and bioanalytical lab CRO, specialising in the development, validation and delivery of a wide range of complex and custom-designed assays.

With a team of over 200 staff across three global laboratory locations; Manchester, Turku (Finland) and Cape Town, we provide innovative solutions to support our customers to achieve their clinical milestones.

Our main areas of expertise include biomarker identification and development, large and small molecule clinical bioanalysis, (soluble) biomarker analysis (utilising MSD, LC-MS/MS, ELISA, RIA, fluorescence and luminescence-based technologies), cell biology (including flow cytometry, ELISpot and Fluorospot) and genomic services to support clinical trials and translational studies.

We pride ourselves on our deep scientific expertise and ability to tackle complex problems, translating them into robust and reliable assays to support clinical trial sample analysis.