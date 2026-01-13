SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Synexa Life Sciences

Synexa Life Sciences is a biomarker and bioanalytical lab CRO, specialising in the development, validation and delivery of a wide range of complex and custom-designed assays.

With a team of over 200 staff across three global laboratory locations; Manchester, Turku (Finland) and Cape Town, we provide innovative solutions to support our customers to achieve their clinical milestones.

Our main areas of expertise include biomarker identification and development, large and small molecule clinical bioanalysis, (soluble) biomarker analysis (utilising MSD, LC-MS/MS, ELISA, RIA, fluorescence and luminescence-based technologies), cell biology (including flow cytometry, ELISpot and Fluorospot) and genomic services to support clinical trials and translational studies.

We pride ourselves on our deep scientific expertise and ability to tackle complex problems, translating them into robust and reliable assays to support clinical trial sample analysis.

NEWS
Businessman receiving large stacks of money from a giant hand. Concept of funding, venture capital, financial support, dividend, and profitable business.
Deals
JPM26: Attendees Wonder, Where’s Our Big M&A Deal?
There hasn’t been a headline-stealing deal at J.P. Morgan yet. Nevertheless, the mood is positive amid green shoots and a flurry of dealmaking to end 2025.
January 13, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
South San Francisco, CA, USA - May 1, 2022: Exterior view of the Merck Researches Laboratories in South San Francisco, California. Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey. The company does business as Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) outside the United States and Canada.
Events
JPM26: Confident Merck Sees Growth Through Keytruda Loss of Exclusivity
Merck CEO Rob Davis expressed high confidence during the company’s J.P. Morgan presentation on Monday, revealing that the company is open to deals in the range of “multi tens of billions of dollars.”
January 13, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Acadia CEO Catherine Owen Adams,
Policy
Acadia CEO Bands With Peers To Lobby Against MFN Drug Pricing for Small Biotech
Acadia Pharma’s Catherine Owen Adams has formed a group of small- to mid-cap biotechs to advocate against a ‘peanut butter blanket’ approach to drug pricing for small companies.
January 13, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
SonomaBio Downsizes To Extend Runway
Follow along as BioSpace tracks job cuts and restructuring initiatives.
January 13, 2026
 · 
42 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
Manufacturing
J&J To Add 500 Jobs at New Plant, Doubling Down on North Carolina
Johnson & Johnson’s second facility in Wilson, North Carolina, is part of a $55 billion push to make all advanced medicines used in the U.S. domestically.
January 13, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Female hand showing thumbs up gesture on blue background, art collage. Positive hand sign. Fashion collage in the style of Thumbs up magazine. Contemporary art. Modern design.
Approvals
Sentynl, Fortress Bounce Back With FDA Approval for Rare Pediatric Disease
The FDA previously rejected Zycubo for Menkes disease in October last year, citing issues with the drug’s manufacturing facility.
January 13, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration showing woman starting down curved path with markers toward goal marked by flag
Gene therapy
After Mortality-Marred Year, Sarepta Looks Ahead to Catalyst-Rich 2026
Jefferies analysts forecast a $1 billion market opportunity for each of Sarepta’s siRNA programs for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.
January 13, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Manhattan, New York USA - July 9, 2011: Pfizer letter sign on the building's Headquarters. Pfizer's is the largest pharmaceutical company in the world.
Business
JPM26: Pfizer Fast-Tracks Obesity Programs in Race Against Patent Cliff
Facing the loss of exclusivity on key products, Pfizer has pulled forward its lead obesity asset into Phase III and targeted a 2028 launch. CEO Albert Bourla explained the pharma’s strategy at J.P. Morgan on Monday.
January 13, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
the skyline of san francisco at night
Events
JPM26 Day 1: Obesity Front-and-Center, Q4 Sales Beats
Obesity took center stage on the first day of the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, with industry frontrunners Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk providing supply chain, regulatory and pricing updates.
January 13, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Load More
Visit website
Email Us
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Waters Sets a New Benchmark for Robustness and Sensitivity for High-Throughput Labs with the Xevo TQ Absolute XR Mass Spectrometer
June 2, 2025
 · 
4 min read
BioMidwest
Inotiv, Inc. Announces New Site Openings and Expansions Supporting Additional Capacity and Service Offerings
December 8, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Business
Parexel Announces Strategic Collaboration with Synexa Life Sciences and Drawbridge Health for COVID-19 Clinical Serology Testing Solution
November 2, 2020
 · 
4 min read
JOBS