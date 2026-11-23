Who We Are

We are developing potentially best in class therapies for patients living with severe autoimmune diseases. Our lead antibody, claseprubart (DNTH103), is purposefully engineered with extended half-life, improved potency, and high selectivity for only the active C1s complement protein that drives disease pathology – enabling less frequent and more convenient self-administered subcutaneous injections. Our second clinical candidate, DNTH212 is a first and potentially best in class, bifunctional inhibitor that targets clinically validated and complementary disease modifying mechanisms, Type 1 IFN suppression and B cell modulation – enabling potential for improved clinical outcomes and patient friendly convenient, self-administered subcutaneous injections.

