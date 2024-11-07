MOMA Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOMA Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a new generation of precision therapeutics, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:





Guggenheim Global Healthcare Conference 2024: Asit Parikh, M.D., Ph.D., MOMA Therapeutics CEO, will participate in the Oncology Platform Innovators panel on Tuesday, November 12 from 11:00 – 11:50 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference: Dr. Parikh will present during the conference on Tuesday, December 3 from 1:10 – 1:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

The MOMA management team will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at each conference. For those investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the MOMA team, please contact your Guggenheim or Piper Sandler representative.

About MOMA Therapeutics

MOMA Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, next-generation precision medicine company dedicated to targeting highly dynamic proteins that underlie human disease via a small molecule approach, utilizing its proprietary KNOMATIC™ platform. The platform was designed to exploit key vulnerabilities inherent to all dynamic proteins, namely their dependence on well-coordinated, stepwise changes in protein conformation. By focusing on genetically validated targets with high translation potential, MOMA is rapidly advancing its pipeline toward responses in the clinic. For more information, go to www.momatx.com.

