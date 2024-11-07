SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

MOMA Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 7, 2024 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOMA Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a new generation of precision therapeutics, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:


  • Guggenheim Global Healthcare Conference 2024: Asit Parikh, M.D., Ph.D., MOMA Therapeutics CEO, will participate in the Oncology Platform Innovators panel on Tuesday, November 12 from 11:00 – 11:50 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.
  • Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference: Dr. Parikh will present during the conference on Tuesday, December 3 from 1:10 – 1:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

The MOMA management team will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at each conference. For those investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the MOMA team, please contact your Guggenheim or Piper Sandler representative.

About MOMA Therapeutics

MOMA Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, next-generation precision medicine company dedicated to targeting highly dynamic proteins that underlie human disease via a small molecule approach, utilizing its proprietary KNOMATIC™ platform. The platform was designed to exploit key vulnerabilities inherent to all dynamic proteins, namely their dependence on well-coordinated, stepwise changes in protein conformation. By focusing on genetically validated targets with high translation potential, MOMA is rapidly advancing its pipeline toward responses in the clinic. For more information, go to www.momatx.com.

Contacts

Investor contact
Jullian Jones
jjones@momatx.com

Media Contact
Katie Engleman
katie@1abmedia.com

Massachusetts Best Places to Work Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Spero Therapeutics to Lay Off 39% of Employees
October 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2D illustration of kidneys
IgA nephropathy
Biogen, Vertex Heat Up IgAN Arena With Mid-Stage Readouts at ASN 2024
October 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Boston harbor and financial district
Job Creations
Massachusetts Tax Incentives for Moderna, Vertex and More Creating 1,155 Jobs
October 24, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel