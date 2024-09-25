ExThera Announces Completion of Phase I OSCAR I Trial

First Patients Underwent ONCObind Procedure at Stephenson Cancer Center in Groundbreaking Pancreatic Cancer Trial

MARTINEZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExThera Medical has announced the completion of the Phase I OSCAR I STUDY (ONCObind CTC Removal Study NCT) at OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center, the clinical partner of the University of Oklahoma. The OSCAR study is a Prospective Single-Arm Feasibility Trial to evaluate the initial safety and signals of efficacy by determining the ability of the ONCObind Procedure Hemoperfusion Filter to remove Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) from the blood of patients with metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC).





A total of five patients with PDAC have completed the ONCObind Procedure with no safety concerns or signals that have been observed. Data has subsequently been submitted to the FDA for review and approval, in order to proceed to the second phase of the feasibility trial (OSCAR II), with a proposal for expanding the patient population to include Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (MCRC), in addition to metastatic PDAC.

“We are happy to report that the ONCObind Procedure was well tolerated by all patients,” said ExThera Medical Chairman and President Bob Ward, Ph.D., NAE. “We were also pleased by the rapid reduction in patients’ sedimentation rates and their noticeable improvement in appetite.”

Sanja Ilic, M.D., M.S., RAC and the chief regulatory officer for ExThera, added, “We have a great partnership with the team at Stephenson Cancer Center and look forward to partnering with them on future pancreatic cancer studies, with the potential to expand into colorectal cancer.”

The ONCObind Procedure Hemoperfusion Filter is the product brand name for the Onco-Seraph platform technology, an extracorporeal blood filtration procedure designed to target and filter out CTCs from the bloodstream of patients. CTCs are shed from primary tumors and contribute to metastasis, which is responsible for most cancer-related deaths. The ONCObind Procedure uses a blood filter based on ExThera’s Seraph® 100 Microbind® Affinity Blood Filter technology, which has shown significant success in reducing CTCs in a recent in vitro study. Both the ONCObind Procedure Hemoperfusion Filter and the Seraph® 100 Microbind® Affinity Blood Filter are investigational medical devices in the United States and are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for sale or distribution.

Further details on the OSCAR I study can be found here.

About ExThera Medical Corporation

ExThera Medical Corporation develops and commercializes extracorporeal blood filtration devices, including the Seraph® 100 Microbind® Affinity Blood Filter for removing a broad range of pathogens from the bloodstream of patients. Seraph® 100 can be used in hospitals, clinics, on battlefields and in other austere environments to address nosocomial and community-acquired infections as well as those caused by battlefield wounds, pandemics, and biological warfare agents. ExThera Medical’s extracorporeal products have demonstrated life-saving capabilities in a wide range of critically ill patients suffering from sepsis, COVID-19, and many other severe bloodstream infections. With a growing body of outcome and health economic evidence from independent clinical studies, success in the DARPA Dialysis-Like Therapeutics program, and from successful clinical use in the US, the EU, and the Middle East, the company is well positioned to serve healthcare professionals and patients alike. The Seraph® 100 attained CE Mark and is commercially available in the EU under a broad Indication For Use. The Seraph 100 is an investigational medical device in the United States and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for sale or distribution. The FDA has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) that authorizes use of the Seraph 100 to treat COVID-19 in the U.S.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.extheramedical.com.

About Seraph® 100 and the ONCObind Procedure

As a patient’s blood flows through the Seraph® 100 filter, it passes through a bed of small beads with receptors that mimic the receptors on human cells that pathogens target when they invade the body. Many harmful substances are quickly captured and adsorbed onto the surface of the beads and are thereby subtracted from the bloodstream. Seraph® adds nothing to the bloodstream. It targets the pathogens that cause the infection, while it also binds and removes harmful substances generated by the pathogen and by the body’s response to the infection. Seraph’s proprietary adsorption media (the beads) constitute a flexible platform that uses immobilized (chemically bonded) heparin for its well-established blood compatibility and its unique ability to bind circulating tumor cells, bacteria, viruses, fungi, and important sepsis mediators reported to contribute to organ failure during sepsis.

ExThera Medical is currently developing the ONCObind Procedure Hemoperfusion Filter (ONCObind) to support cancer treatment. ONCObind is part of the same platform technology as Seraph® 100.

For more news stories on Seraph® 100 and ONCObind, click here.

Disclaimer

All information contained in this news release derives from plausible, reliable sources which, however, have not been independently examined. There is no warranty, confirmation or guarantee, and no responsibility or liability is taken concerning correctness or completeness. As far as it is allowed by the relevant law, no liability whatsoever is taken on for any direct or indirect loss caused by the deployment of this news release or its contents. This communication includes forward-looking statements regarding events, trends and business prospects that may affect our future operating results and financial position. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial position to differ materially. The investment and/or the revenues that arise from it can rise or fall. A total loss is possible. Persons who are in possession of this news release are requested to obtain information concerning possible legal limitations and to observe them accordingly. We assume no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release to reflect events, trends, or circumstances after the date of this news release. Results from case studies (reviews) may not be predictive of future results.

Contacts



Stephanie Connolly

media@extheramedical.com