SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Deals

Newly Private NGM Bio Raises $122M for Registrational PSC Study

July 17, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Kate Goodwin
NGM Bio headquarters in San Francisco, California

NGM Bio headquarters in San Francisco, California

iStock, JHVEPhoto

After completing a buyout transaction with The Column Group to remove it from the stock exchange, NGM Bio has raised a $122M Series A to fund a registrational study for a rare liver disease drug and a Phase II trial in hyperemesis gravidarum.

After a take-private transaction completed in April, NGM Bio announced a $122 million Series A financing Thursday led by its buyer, The Column Group.

The Column Group (TCG) acquired NGM following a rough year for the biotech. A monoclonal antibody failed in 2022 in a Phase II trial for geographic atrophy, leaving the company scrambling without the expected investor support. In April 2023, an SEC filing reported a workforce reduction of 33% of the company’s existing 75 employees. A thorough financial review led the company to determine going private was “in the best interest of the Unaffiliated Stockholders.”

This week’s financing round, which includes proceeds from a “select group of investors”, will fund both a registrational and a Phase II trial. The former will be of an engineered FGF19 analog dubbed aldafermin. Aldafermin is being tested in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a rare disease of the liver and gallbladder that causes irreparable damage to the bile ducts, leading ultimately to severe liver damage.

A Phase II trial in PSC did not meet its primary endpoint for change in alkaline phosphatase, an exploratory biomarker of the disease. However, NGM believes aldafermin has the potential to address the underlying biology of PSC.

The Series A funds will also fuel a Phase II study of a GDF15 GFRAL antagonist antibody, dubbed NGM120, for hyperemesis gravidarum (HG). HG is a pregnancy complication that affects up to 2% of pregnancies in the U.S., causing severe and persistent nausea and vomiting that can lead to serious complications.

“At the beginning of this year, we unveiled our strategy to advance clinical development efforts for two serious, rare conditions characterized by significant unmet patient need,” NGM Bio CEO David Woodhouse said, adding that the take-private transaction in April will bolster the company’s efficiency and flexibility.

There are currently no approved therapies for either PSC or HG, according to NGM Bio. The registrational PSC and Phase II HG trials are both expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Series A California
Kate Goodwin
Kate Goodwin
Kate Goodwin is a freelance life science writer based in Des Moines, Iowa. She can be reached at kate.goodwin@biospace.com and on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Novo Nordisk Foundation at Copenhagen, D
Funding
Novo Holdings Leads $100M Raise for Asceneuron’s Alzheimer’s Push
July 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Nasdaq headquarters in New York/iStock,
Business
Artiva Targets $116M in Latest IPO Push
July 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Businessmen grasping cardboard box full of office supplies on a desk in an office
IPO
Metagenomi CSO Steps Down Shortly After IPO, Moderna Exit
July 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman rejecting money in white envelope offered by his partner in the dark, anti bribery concept - panoramic banner
Drug Pricing
Akebia Ends Deal With CSL Vifor, Unveils Hefty Price Tag for CKD Anemia Drug Vafseo
July 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac