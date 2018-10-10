SUBSCRIBE
Cybrexa Therapeutics Appoints Keely Zipp as Vice President of Marketing

October 10, 2018 | 
Ms. Zipp adds nearly 15 years of strategic planning and marketing experience to the Cybrexa team and will lead the company’s marketing, communications, and branding efforts.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cybrexa Therapeutics, an early-stage biotechnology company developing a new class of cancer therapeutics through its tumor-selective technology platform, today announced that it further strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Keely Zipp as Vice President of Marketing. Ms. Zipp adds nearly 15 years of strategic planning and marketing experience to the Cybrexa team and will lead the company’s marketing, communications, and branding efforts.

Read the full press release HERE.

