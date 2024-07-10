Cosette Pharmaceuticals Acquires Ambien® and Ambien CR® (Zolpidem Tartrate) Tabs from Sanofi US in the US Market

Seamless Transition Ensures Continued Supply for Patients Who Depend on Ambien®

Acquisition Builds on Cosette’s Leading Expertise in Carving Out Critical Drugs from Global Pharma Companies

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cosette”), a US-based specialty pharmaceutical company, has completed the acquisition of Ambien® and Ambien CR® in the United States from Sanofi US.

Ambien (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited at the addition of Ambien to our portfolio,” stated Apurva Saraf, President and CEO of Cosette. “We continue to leverage our demonstrated, best-in-class capabilities in executing complex carve-outs and integrating diverse products. This acquisition not only strengthens our product portfolio but also reaffirms our commitment to ensuring high-quality products continue to remain available to patients worldwide.”

According to IQVIA®, U.S. annual sales for Ambien® and Ambien® CR for the 12 months ended April 2024 were $39 million.

Cosette has a history of successfully acquiring or carving-out and integrating products from companies across Japan, Europe, and the USA. Our strategic approach and deep industry expertise help us make divestiture and product transition seamless, ensuring uninterrupted access to critical medicines for millions of patients.

Patients and providers can learn more about Ambien® and Ambien CR®, including Important Safety Information, at www.ambien.com

About Cosette Pharmaceuticals:

Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cosette”) is a US-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company with a fast-growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals consisting of products in women’s health, cardiology and dermatology. Cosette has a long history in quality manufacturing of complex dosage forms including topical creams, ointments, oral liquids/solutions and suppositories. Cosette has corporate and manufacturing facilities in New Jersey and North Carolina and is supported by 300+ dedicated employees across all functional areas. Cosette is backed by Avista Capital Partners, a healthcare focused private equity firm.

Visit www.cosettepharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

