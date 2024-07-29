Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth and Discuss Advancing POC/OTC Diagnostics at ADLM 2024 in Chicago

SALT LAKE CITY, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the “Company” or “Co-Dx”), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it is hosting a booth at the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) annual meeting and expo held July 28-August 1, 2024, in Chicago, IL.

Co-Dx will also be holding a special company presentation to discuss the role of its new at-home and point-of-care Co-Dx™ PCR platform* in closing the global diagnostics gap for an array of potential indications, including tuberculosis (TB). The platform’s first FDA 510(k) application, for a COVID-19 test, was submitted in mid-June. Other tests in the pipeline are expected to meet the diverse needs of a global market.

The presentation will take place in Room S102D at 2:00 PM local time on Tuesday, July 30, and will include Co-Dx CEO Dwight Egan and Co-Dx Executive VP of Business Development Joseph Featherstone addressing how the company is taking an advanced position in the worldwide initiative to end TB by 2030.

In addition to the Company’s current and planned pipeline of testing products, both for the new platform and for its existing customer base of distributors and clinical laboratories around the world, the Co-Dx booth will showcase the Co-Dx PCR Pro™ instrument, which is currently under FDA review and is not available for sale. The Company will also be presenting a scientific poster, #B-192, at 1:30-2:30 on July 31st.

Attendees interested in learning more are invited to visit the Company at Booth 2879. Information about the ADLM conference may be found here.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home™, PCR Pro™, mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not available for sale. The Co-Dx PCR Pro instrument and Co-Dx COVID-19 Test are currently under review by the FDA and are not available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., acorporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company’s technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:

