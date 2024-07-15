CMR Surgical appoints Daniel Moore as Non-Executive Chairman

Medical technology veteran with over 35 years of senior leadership experience

Cambridge, UK – 15 July 2024, 07:00 (BST). CMR Surgical (CMR or ‘the Company’), the global surgical robotics business, today announces the appointment of Daniel (Dan) Moore as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Dan Moore is a seasoned executive with over 35 years of both executive and board leadership experience from several globally renowned medical technology companies, including Boston Scientific. Dan was most recently the Chairman of the Board at LivaNova, a medical devices company developing and marketing neuromodulation and cardiopulmonary products to help improve patients’ lives.

Prior to the merger of Sorin and Cyberonics to form LivaNova, Dan was the President and CEO of Cyberonics for eight years. He has also been an established Board level executive in the MedTech industry, and served as Chairman at Brainscope, GI Dynamics and the Medical Device Manufacturers Association (MDMA), as well as serving on the Board of the Epilepsy Foundation.

Dan first established his medical devices career at Boston Scientific where he served for nearly 20 years, having held several senior executive roles, including President of Inter-Continental and Distribution Management.

As Chairman, Dan will lead the CMR Surgical Board and work alongside CMR’s board members and executive leadership team, as they continue to drive the company’s growth strategy and bring Versius to more hospitals around the world to make minimal access surgery available to all patients who need it.

Supratim Bose, Chief Executive Officer at CMR Surgical, commented: “Daniel has exceptional experience leading medical technology organisations, and a passion for how technology can help transform the lives of patients. His significant sector experience, combined with his strong executive and board level leadership, will be invaluable to CMR as we continue to partner with more hospitals around the world, bringing the benefits of robotic-assisted surgery to more patients.”

Umur Hursever, Partner at Lightrock and Interim Chairman commented: “On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Daniel Moore as Chairman of CMR Surgical. CMR has now established itself in the surgical robotics space and I know with Daniel’s experience the Company will be in an even stronger place to capitalise on a fast-growing market and deliver against its mission.”

John Cassidy, Investment Director, Softbank Investment Advisers and Interim Vice Chair commented: “We are pleased to have someone of Dan’s stature join as Chair of the Board. We have a real opportunity to increase access to robotic-assisted surgery with Versius and I believe Dan’s deep MedTech experience will be a substantial asset in ensuring CMR achieves its mission.”

Dan Moore, Non-Executive Chairman at CMR Surgical, added: “The surgical robotics sector is one of the most exciting in the MedTech space and Versius is a truly differentiated technology with many large untapped markets yet to be reached, and more patients to be served. I look forward to working with the Board, Supratim and the leadership team to help realise the vision of the company and true promise of Versius.”

Notes to editors:

The Versius Surgical Robotic System

Versius resets expectations of robotic surgery. Versius fits into virtually any operating room set-up and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, increasing the likelihood of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS). The small, portable and modular design of Versius allows the surgeon to only use the number of arms needed for a given procedure.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the choice of optimised port placement alongside the dexterity and accuracy of small fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and allows for clear communication with the surgical team. By thinking laparoscopically and operating robotically with Versius, patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals can all benefit from the value that robotic MAS brings.

But it’s more than just a robot. Versius captures meaningful data with its wider digital ecosystem to support a surgeon’s continuous learning. Through the Versius Connect app, Versius Trainer and CMR clinical registry, Versius unleashes a wealth of insights to ultimately improve surgical care.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is a private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.