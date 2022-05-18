SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
BioMidwest

Cingulate to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

May 18, 2022 | 
1 min read

Cingulate Inc. announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Shane J. Schaffer, and Chief Medical Officer, Matthew Brams, M.D., will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 3:00-3:30 p.m. ET, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, Miami, FL.

KANSAS CITY, Kan., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Shane J. Schaffer, and Chief Medical Officer, Matthew Brams, M.D., will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 3:00-3:30 p.m. ET, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, Miami, FL.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed at: HCW - Cingulate Live Presentation. A replay will be available on the investor section of Cingulate’s website at Cingulate Events & Presentations for 90 days.

About Cingulate®
Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, such as anxiety disorders.

Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City, KS. For more information visit Cingulate.com

Investor Relations
Thomas Dalton
Head of Investor & Public Relations, Cingulate, Inc.
(913) 942-2301
TDalton@cingulate.com

Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates
(214) 597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

Media Relations
Melyssa Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
(201) 723-5805
mweible@elixirhealthpr.com


Primary Logo

Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: AstraZeneca building in Gothenburg/iStoc
Bladder cancer
AstraZeneca’s Perioperative Imfinzi ‘Significantly Extends Survival’ in Type of Bladder Cancer
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters in West London
Lung cancer
GSK, iTeos Score Phase II Win for Jemperli-TIGIT Combo in NSCLC
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial view of the coastal area of Barcelona overlooking Olympic Harbor marina
Cancer
ESMO 2024 Preview: Bispecifics and TIGITs Among the Hottest Topics in Oncology
September 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie