Cingulate Therapeutics Appoints Laurie Myers, PhD, MBA as Chief Operating Officer

KANSAS CITY, Kan., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cingulate Therapeutics LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new and innovative products utilizing its precision timed release drug delivery platform technology, today announced the appointment of Laurie A. Myers, Ph.D. to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dr. Myers currently serves as a founding member of the Cingulate Therapeutics Board of Directors.

Shane J. Schaffer, PharmD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cingulate Therapeutics, said, “I have great confidence in the value that Laurie’s extensive industry knowledge, leadership experience and strategic insights bring to Cingulate. Laurie’s experience in all aspects of branded pharmaceutical life cycle management from clinical drug development through commercialization is a major asset, which will also serve useful as she helps directs the company’s clinical research, and eventual commercial functions. As we bring the proprietary manufacturing operations online for clinical trials and eventual commercial scale production, having an experienced COO on board is crucial.”

Dr. Myers said, “As a founding member of Cingulate Therapeutics, I’ve assisted in an advisory capacity on the Company’s regulatory, clinical, and manufacturing operations. At this exciting time for the company, I am pleased to bring my experience as a pharmaceutical executive to provide more hands-on involvement in the advancement of CTx-1301 and CTx-1302 through their respective clinical trials and ultimately to patients.”

Dr. Myers has played key role in clinical drug development, marketing and commercialization for leading global pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis, DuPont, Pfizer and Sanofi (including predecessor companies) which included leadership positions in both R&D and marketing. She has been named a Brand Champion in the PharmaVOICE 100. Dr. Myers has contributed to two investor organizations, Mid Atlantic Bio Angels and Mid Atlantic Diamond Ventures, and was commercial advisor to another start-up, EpiGen Pharma.

Dr. Myers earned her PhD in Toxicology from Rutgers Medical School/Rutgers School of Pharmacy in New Jersey and an MBA in Pharmaceutical Marketing from St. Joseph’s University, Philadelphia, PA. She has served as Adjunct Professor at The College of New Jersey School of Business.

About Cingulate Therapeutics

Cingulate Therapeutics LLC is a privately held clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new and innovative products utilizing the Company’s innovative, precision timed release drug delivery platform technology that enables the formulation and manufacture of once-daily tablets of multi-dose therapies, with an initial focus on the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Cingulate is developing two proprietary, first-line stimulant medications, CTX-1301 (dexmethylphenidate) and CTX-1302 (dextroamphetamine), for the treatment of ADHD intended for all patient segments: children, adolescents, and adults. CTX-1301 and CTX-1302 utilize an innovative, flexible core tableting technology with a Target Product Profile designed to deliver a rapid onset and last the entire active day while providing a controlled descent of plasma drug levels to optimize treatment. The Company has completed a Proof of Concept Phase I clinical trial and plans to implement the full clinical plan for both CTX-1301 and CTX-1302 in 2018. Cingulate anticipates filing INDs for both assets in the third and fourth quarters of 2018 and will pursue approval via the accelerated 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. The company has offices in Kansas City, KS and Morristown, NJ. For more information visit www.cingulatetherapeutics.com.

