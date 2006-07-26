Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA To Launch New Modulite (R) HFA Product In The UK

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. announced today the UK launch of Clenil® Modulite® (beclometasone dipropionate[BDP]) a CFC-free pMDI for asthma. Trinity-Chiesi Pharmaceutical, will launch the product. In England, over 7 million prescriptions are written every year for CFC-containing BDP products and Clenil®Modulite® will be the second CFC-free BDP inhaler and the only one that will have a dose-for-dose equivalence to the current CFC products. This innovation will provide a seamless transition for patients to switch to this new product without having to change their usual dose.