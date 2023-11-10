SUBSCRIBE
Pharm Country

Cencora Announces Common Share Repurchase From Walgreens Boots Alliance

November 9, 2023 | 
1 min read

Cencora, Inc., formerly AmerisourceBergen Corporation, announced that it has agreed to repurchase shares of its common stock from Walgreens Boots Alliance Holdings LLC in the amount of approximately $250 million in concurrence with Walgreens Boots Alliance’s entry into certain variable pre-paid forward transactions executed in reliance on Rule 144 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Cencora intends to repurchase shares from Walgreens Boots Alliance at the per share price equal to the price in the Rule 144 transaction. The concurrent share repurchase will be made under Cencora’s share repurchase program and the repurchased shares will be held in treasury.

About Cencora

Cencora is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our 46,000+ worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power of our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. Cencora is ranked #11 on the Fortune 500 and #24 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $250 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at www.investor.cencora.com

Contacts

Bennett S. Murphy
Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
610-727-3693
Bennett.Murphy@cencora.com

Source: Cencora

Pennsylvania
