Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. to Sponsor and Showcase AI-Powered Solutions at the FLAACOs Annual Conference

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO), an AI-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, today announced it will sponsor and exhibit at the Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs) 2024 Annual Fall Conference, taking place in Orlando, FL, from November 20-22, 2024. The conference, hosted at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek, brings together healthcare leaders and organizations focused on advancing value-based care models nationwide.





At the event, Cardio Diagnostics will demonstrate how its innovative solutions align with ACOs’ mission to deliver high-quality, cost-effective healthcare. The Company will showcase its comprehensive cardiovascular clinical solutions and data intelligence platforms at exhibit booth #207.

The Company’s CEO and Co-Founder, Meesha Dogan, Ph.D., will be speaking on a Strategic Innovation panel, exploring how AI and digital innovation are driving transformative change in value-based care, enhancing patient outcomes and managing costs effectively. The Cardio Diagnostics team will be available throughout the conference to discuss integration strategies and demonstrate how our solutions can support ACOs in their value-based care initiatives. Healthcare leaders interested in learning more about Cardio Diagnostics’ precision cardiovascular medicine solutions are encouraged to visit the Company’s booth and the panel discussion during the conference.

“ACOs are at the forefront of transforming healthcare delivery through value-based care models, and effective cardiovascular disease assessments and management are crucial to their success,” said Meesha Dogan, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Cardio Diagnostics. “By participating in the FLAACOs Annual Conference, we look forward to demonstrating how our AI-powered precision medicine solutions can help ACOs achieve their quality and cost-savings goals while improving cardiovascular care for their patient populations.”

Prior to FLAACOs, Cardio Diagnostics will also be attending the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions on November 16–18, 2024, at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit http://www.cdio.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases “will”, “will likely result,” “expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipated,” “estimate,” “projected,” “intend,” “goal,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company’s ability to compete, regulatory matters, protection of technology, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Current Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023, and Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, under the heading “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

Contacts



Investors:

Investor Relations

855-226-9991

investors@cardiodiagnosticsinc.com

Media & Public Relations:

Kristen Hoff

855-226-9991

pr@cardiodiagnosticsinc.com