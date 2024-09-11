ResMed to Host Its 2024 Investor Day on September 30, 2024, at the New York Stock Exchange

Learn more about ResMed’s 2030 strategy to accelerate growth

Join in person or via virtual webcast

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) will host an investor day on Monday, September 30, 2024, beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). As previously announced, the event will be held at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City and simultaneously webcast online.

More information about this event, including access to the live webcast link (available soon) and an RSVP link to request to attend the event in person, may be accessed by visiting https://investor.resmed.com. The webcast replay will be available shortly after the live webcast ends and will be accessible for the following thirty (30) days.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.