Phase Genomics Announces Appointment of David Shoultz as First Chief Business Officer

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phase Genomics, Inc., a leading innovator at the forefront of genomics technology development, today announced the appointment of David Shoultz, PhD, MBA as the company’s first Chief Business Officer. A strategic addition to the executive suite, Shoultz will drive growth as Phase Genomics accelerates market awareness and its work to amplify the impact of technological innovation at the frontiers of human health.





“David’s experience at leading organizations in diverse therapeutic areas and global public health is critical for Phase Genomics’ growth strategy,” said Ivan Liachko, PhD, founder and CEO of Phase Genomics. “He brings the right know-how at the right time to accelerate adoption for our suite of technologies that unlock and integrate new layers of scientific discovery. We’re excited to have David aboard as we strengthen our mission to make the world a better, healthier place.”

Shoultz’s experience includes helping launch the Institute for Protein Design (IPD) spin-out Monod Bio, where he served as co-founder and COO prior to joining Phase Genomics. In addition to his role at Monod Bio, he was previously a key member of the global health product development team at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation before directing the global drug development program at PATH, and has also held scientific leadership positions at Neoleukin Therapeutics and PPD (acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific). Shoultz has raised more than $150 million in venture and non-dilutive capital to accelerate ground-breaking innovations to the front lines of health and medicine.

“Ivan and team built Phase Genomics on a relentless and infectious scientific curiosity. It’s one of the many reasons I am proud to join this team working at the frontiers of discovery. They’ve engineered incredible technological breakthroughs for nearly a decade, and there’s more on the way,” said David Shoultz, PhD, MBA, chief business officer at Phase Genomics. “Phase Genomics has endeavored not only to advance leading-edge genomic tools for research, but to prove out their potential for real-world impact. Together, we’re meeting an enormous opportunity beyond the bench to alleviate the most tremendous needs across diverse therapeutic areas, including oncology and infectious disease.”

In conjunction with his other professional roles, Shoultz currently holds an affiliate professorship in the University of Washington’s Department of Epidemiology and has served as a translational advisor within the University’s IPD. He has been an advisor to Phase Genomics since January 2024.

Shoultz will be attending the BIO Investor Forum this October 15-16, 2024, in San Francisco. Learn more by following Phase Genomics on X and LinkedIn for the latest news and information.

About Phase Genomics

Phase Genomics applies proprietary ultra-long-range genome sequencing technology to enable genome assembly, microbiome discovery, as well as analysis of genomic integrity and chromosomal aberrations. In addition to a comprehensive portfolio of laboratory and computational services and products, including reagent kits and genomic services, they also offer an industry-leading genome and metagenome assembly and analysis software.

Based in Seattle, WA, the company was founded in 2015 by a team of genome scientists, software engineers, and entrepreneurs. The company’s mission is to empower scientists with genomic tools that accelerate breakthrough discoveries.

