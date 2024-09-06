Novo Nordisk to present new data from key diabetes and obesity trials at the 60th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk today announced the presentation of 21 abstracts (7 oral and 14 short oral presentations) at the upcoming 60th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), which will take place in Madrid, Spain September 9-13, 2024.

“Cardiometabolic conditions like diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular and kidney disease, all result from closely interlinked underlying risk factors and are among the most significant health challenges society faces today. Tailored treatment options that aim to holistically address these conditions are therefore needed,” said Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president and head of Development at Novo Nordisk. “At EASD this year, we are showcasing new data from across our diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular and renal pipeline and portfolio, where we continue to push boundaries with the goal of advancing treatments in order to help more patients.”

Summary of presentations:

Accepted data at the 60th Annual Meeting of the EASD include the following oral and short oral presentations. Accepted abstracts include preliminary data that may be subject to change in final published manuscripts. Dates and times of the presentations and the abstracts can be found on the EASD website.

EASD scientific symposia

Amylin for treatment of metabolic diseases (September 10, 2024; 5:15 pm – 6:15 pm CEST)

FLOW: the first dedicated kidney outcomes trial with a GLP-1 RA, semaglutide, in patients with T2D and CKD (September 11, 2024; 9:00 am – 10:30 am CEST)

Taking a COMBINEd approach: investigational insulin icodec and semaglutide ( September 11, 2024 ; 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm CEST )

EASD oral and short oral presentations:

Obesity

Wegovy® (semaglutide) 2.4 mg

Is semaglutide as effective at reducing major cardiovascular events in the presence of impaired kidney function in people with overweight or obesity? A pre-specified investigational analysis from the SELECT trial

Saxenda® (liraglutide) 3.0 mg

Liraglutide 3.0 mg for the treatment of obesity in children aged 6 to <12 years: results from the first randomised, phase 3 study

Oral amycretin – an investigational GLP-1 and amylin receptor agonist

Safety, tolerability and weight loss efficacy findings of oral amycretin: A novel amylin and glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor co-agonist, in a first-in-human study

CagriSema - an investigational combination medication of the GLP-1 receptor agonist semaglutide and cagrilintide

CagriSema and insulin sensitivity in diet-induced obese rats

CagriSema-driven weight loss in diet-induced obese rats depends on counter-regulation of weight loss associated reduction in energy expenditure

Clinically relevant QTc prolongation with cagrilintide: a thorough QT study in healthy participants

Brain circuitry with cagrilintide, semaglutide and CagriSema in mice

Diabetes

Ozempic® (semaglutide) 1.0 mg

Kidney, cardiovascular and all-cause mortality outcomes of semaglutide with or without baseline MRA use in type 2 diabetes and CKD: a FLOW trial analysis

Icodec – an investigational once-weekly basal insulin

8 presentations on icodec, a once-weekly basal insulin will be presented at this congress. Icodec is approved in jurisdictions outside of the US

Digital Health

5 other presentations ranging from the clinical implications of intentional weight loss in people living with T2D to continuous glucose monitoring in first-degree relative with type 2 diabetes will also be presented

About Ozempic®

Ozempic® (semaglutide) injection 0.5 mg, 1 mg, or 2 mg is a once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist indicated along with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar (glucose) in adults with type 2 diabetes and to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke, or death in adults with type 2 diabetes with known heart disease.

About Wegovy®

Wegovy® (semaglutide) injection 2.4 mg is an injectable prescription medicine used with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as death, heart attack, or stroke in adults with known heart disease and with either obesity or overweight. Wegovy may help adults and children aged 12 years and older with obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems, to help them lose excess body weight and keep the weight off.

About Saxenda®

Saxenda® (liraglutide) injection 3 mg is an injectable prescription medicine used for adults with excess weight (BMI ≥27) who also have weight-related medical problems or obesity (BMI ≥30), and children aged 12-17 years with a body weight above 132 pounds (60 kg) and obesity to help them lose weight and keep the weight off. Saxenda® should be used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company that’s been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for more than 100 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to drive change to help people defeat other serious chronic diseases such as obesity, rare blood, and endocrine disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term, and do business in a financially, socially, and environmentally responsible way. With U.S. headquarters in New Jersey and commercial, production and research facilities in seven states plus Washington DC, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 8,000 people throughout the country. For more information, visit novonordiskus.com, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Novo Nordisk is committed to the responsible use of our semaglutide-containing medicines which represent distinct products with different indications, dosages, prescribing information, titration schedules, and delivery forms. These products are not interchangeable and should not be used outside of their approved indications.

