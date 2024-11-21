SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Kura Signs Leukemia Pact with Kyowa Kirin After Losing Race to Syndax

November 21, 2024 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
A handshake of businessmen

iStock, beast01

The agreement will give Kuro enough capital to support the development and launch of its menin inhibitor ziftomenib.

Kura Oncology on Wednesday inked a global strategic collaboration with Kyowa Kirin to advance its oral menin blocker ziftomenib for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

The news comes days after Syndax brought the first menin inhibitor to the market with the FDA’s approval of Revuforj (revumenib). The drug is indicated for patients with relapsed or refractory acute leukemia (R/R AML) harboring a translocation mutation in the lysine methyltransferase 2A (KMT2A) gene.

Under the terms of its deal with Kyowa, Kura will get $330 million upfront and is in line for up to $420 million in near-term milestone payments. The Japanese pharma has also pledged up to $741 million in additional development, regulatory and commercial milestones. All told, Wednesday’s agreement has a maximum aggregate value of $1.161 billion.

Kura will lead ziftomenib’s development in the U.S., as well as all relevant regulatory activities and commercial strategy. The cancer-focused biotech will also be responsible for manufacturing ziftomenib. Kyowa and Kura will jointly commercialize ziftomenib and equally share in potential profits or losses. Kyowa will take charge of the asset outside the U.S., with Kura being eligible to tiered double-digit royalties on net sales.

In a statement, Kura CEO Troy Wilson called Wednesday’s agreement “an important step forward” for the biotech and its mission to realize “the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer.” Kyowa’s upfront payment and anticipated milestones, along with Kuro’s current cash position, “should provide sufficient funding to support the ziftomenib program to commercialization in the frontline setting,” a market opportunity that could reach up to $3 billion per year in the U.S., Wilson added.

Investors do not seem to share Wilson’s optimism, however. Kuro plunged 17% in after-hours trading following the announcement of the collaboration, according to SeekingAlpha.

Designed to be taken orally, ziftomenib works by targeting menin and disrupting its interaction with the KMTA2 protein. In healthy conditions, menin plays a cancer-suppressing role. However, many patients with leukemia carry translocation mutations in the KMT2A gene, which produces a fusion protein that, when bound to menin, leads to the development of leukemia.

Kuro is advancing ziftomenib for the treatment of R/R AML patients with a mutation in the NPM1 gene, which is known to be associated with poor outcomes. The biotech has completed enrollment patients in a registration-directed Phase II study in this indication, for which a New Drug Application is scheduled next year. Kura is also assessing ziftomenib as an add-on therapy to current standards of care in newly diagnosed R/R AML patients with NPM1 mutations and KMT2A rearrangements.

Cancer Collaboration Regulatory FDA
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Marty Makary speaks on a panel at the New America Foundation
Government
COVID-19 Critic Marty Makary Is Trump’s Likely Pick for FDA Top Post
November 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
New York, NY, USA - July 4, 2022: Exterior view of the Pfizer World Headquarters in New York City. Pfizer Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation.
Executive Appointments
Pfizer Shakes Up C-Suite, Elevating Cancer Chief Boshoff to CSO
November 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
broken human head conceptual digital illustration
Huntington’s disease
Sage Scraps Huntington’s Hopeful After Disappointing Phase II Data
November 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Human liver protection. Wireframe low poly style. Concept for medical, pharmacology, treatment of the hepatitis. Abstract modern 3d vector illustration on dark blue background.
MASH
Novo, Viking Heat Up MASH Space with Promising Data at AASLD24
November 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac