Cellino Appoints Chris Gibson to Board of Directors

Chris Gibson, Ph.D., is the Co-Founder and CEO of Recursion (NASDAQ:RXDX), a clinical-stage techbio company at the forefront of AI-driven drug discovery. Dr. Gibson has led a number of key partnerships for Recursion with leading pharma and tech companies, including Roche/Genentech, Bayer, and NVIDIA. Recursion’s recent proposed combination with Exscientia creates a robust AI-powered pipeline, with 10 clinical readouts expected in the next 18 months. Dr. Gibson also established the non-profit Recursion Foundation, which has incubated over a dozen companies and created a new generation of biotechnology founders, and personally mentors dozens of entrepreneurs to support the next wave of founder-CEOs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris to our board. As a seasoned founder and CEO, his hands-on experience and operational insights will be invaluable as we scale our team and vision for patient impact,” said Nabiha Saklayen, CEO & Co-Founder of Cellino. “The intersection of deep technology, biology, and medicine presents unprecedented opportunities and challenges. We are thrilled to have Chris’ experience on our board to provide Cellino with a perspective that is both visionary and deeply practical.”

“Cellino is driving the next wave of innovation in autonomous biomanufacturing,” said Gibson. “Cellino’s proprietary technology stack, including optical bioprocessing, closed cassettes, and image-guided co-pilots, has the potential to transform healthcare and bring potentially curative therapies to millions of patients. I look forward to working alongside Nabiha, the Cellino team, and the Board to make cell and tissue replacement therapies accessible to all.”

Autologous induced pluripotent stem cell-derived regenerative cell and tissue replacement therapies that utilize a patient’s own cells offer a promising avenue for addressing a variety of medical conditions. They minimize immune-related complications and are exceptionally well-suited to meet the needs of an aging and increasingly diverse patient population.

Cellino is building an ultra-scalable, autonomous, high precision biomanufacturing technology for personalized regenerative medicines. Learn more at www.cellinobio.com and follow Cellino on LinkedIn and X.

