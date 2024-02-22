BostonGene Bolsters Leadership Team to Accelerate Innovation and Growth

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven molecular genetic and immune profiling solutions, today announced the appointment of Joe Lennerz, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer, Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, as Senior Vice President of Market Access and Strategy and Ned Segal as a member of the Board of Directors. These appointments underscore BostonGene’s commitment to transformative, AI-integrated molecular analytics and biomarker discovery in the precision medicine space and improve the lives of patients living with cancer and other immune-related diseases.

“On behalf of the BostonGene Board of Directors, I am thrilled to welcome Joe, Mark, and Ned to our team,” said Andrew Feinberg, President and CEO of BostonGene. “Their demonstrated track records and tremendous expertise in clinical, scientific, regulatory, business, and financial fields will be great assets as we continue to pursue BostonGene’s strategic priorities and deliver significant benefits to patients, healthcare providers, biopharma and payors.”

Before joining BostonGene, Dr. Lennerz, MD, PhD, held the positions of Associate Chief of Pathology and Medical Director of the Center for Integrated Diagnostics at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Harvard Medical School. In these roles, he supervised personalized diagnostics and integrated innovative technologies. Dr. Lennerz received his training in anatomic and molecular pathology at Washington University in St. Louis and completed fellowships in gastrointestinal and liver pathology at MGH and Harvard Medical School. Dr. Lennerz received an MD and a PhD in molecular medicine from the University of Erlangen, Germany.

“Joining BostonGene is an honor. Our mission is to revolutionize cancer care through AI-driven molecular and immunoprofiling assays. The team is deeply committed to driving innovation and validating novel solutions, all in pursuit of a singular mission: to create personalized solutions for those combatting cancer and other immune-related diseases,” said Dr. Joe Lennerz.

Before BostonGene, Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, served as Vice President of Medical Affairs for Guardant Health, Executive Medical Director for Regence BlueCross BlueShield and Chief Medical Officer for HealthHelp. Dr. Hiatt completed a fellowship in cardiovascular imaging at Stanford University, a residency in radiology and a master’s degree in health evaluation sciences at the University of Virginia and MD and MBA degrees at Wake Forest University.

“I am delighted to join BostonGene at such a pivotal moment in its trajectory. Characterizing cancer and its microenvironment at the molecular level can help ensure the best outcomes possible by connecting patients with targeted therapies that work and deliver strong compelling economic benefits in addition to improving quality of care,” said Dr. Mark Hiatt.

Ned Segal has joined BostonGene’s Board of Directors. Previously, Mr. Segal served as the Chief Financial Officer of Twitter, where he oversaw the company’s traditional finance functions as well as corporate development, and partnerships. Prior to his tenure at Twitter, he held the position of Senior Vice President of Finance at Intuit’s Small Business Group. He also served as Chief Financial Officer at RPX, a then-public patent risk management company and spent a 17-year career at Goldman Sachs, most recently as Managing Director and Head of Global Software Investment Banking. In addition to BostonGene, Ned is a board member at RingCentral and Beyond Meat. Mr. Segal holds a BS degree from Georgetown University.

“BostonGene’s efforts to revolutionize drug development and patient care around cancer are critical to advancing modern healthcare and I am thrilled to join the Board and contribute to this important work as the company scales,” said Ned Segal.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene has a mission to provide transformative, AI-integrated molecular analytics and biomarker discovery for precision matching of therapies to improve the lives of patients living with cancer and other immune-related diseases. BostonGene’s concierge-service model provides customized client solutions using a multi-omic approach prioritized for real-world impact to optimize standard-of-care therapies, accelerate research and provide cost-effective, measurable data-driven results. BostonGene’s tests reveal key drivers of each patient’s unique disease profile, including an in-depth profile of the immune microenvironment, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies. Through these comprehensive analyses, BostonGene’s tests generate a personalized roadmap for therapeutic decision-making for each patient. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240222921664/en/