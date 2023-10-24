BostonGene and Exigent Research Announce Clinical Trial Agreement to Bring Molecular Testing to Community Settings

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven, molecular and immune profiling solutions and Exigent Research, an independent community oncology research network, announced the BostonGene and Exigent Genomic INsight (BEGIN) Study, designed to demonstrate the clinical benefits of using BostonGene Tumor Portrait™ test for advanced cancer patients in a community setting. The BEGIN Study will validate improved patient outcomes by tailoring treatments based on combined WES and RNA-seq coupled with AI-powered analytics.

Exigent Research was formed from a partnership between the Quality Cancer Care Alliance (QCCA) and the National Cancer Care Alliance (NCCA), radically accelerating progress in cancer research with a unique network-based model. Exigent is committed to providing patients access to the best and most innovative trials in their communities while advancing collective oncology knowledge across its network of over 185 sites and 660 providers.

As part of the BEGIN study, BostonGene will perform comprehensive analysis using the BostonGene Tumor PortraitTM test, including DNA whole exome (WES) and RNA transcriptome (RNAseq) sequencing, on patient tumor samples from participating Exigent sites. The study aims to determine the utility and frequency of actionable findings identified by a comprehensive sequencing approach in advanced cancer patients in a real-world setting. The trial will also assess the impact of the BostonGene Tumor PortraitTM test findings on treatment decisions and its impact on several value-based care metrics.

“Partnering with BostonGene represents a critical milestone for us. Leveraging their next-generation sequencing expertise to deliver data-driven results has the potential to be a real asset for our providers and patients,” said Sibel Blau, MD, President and CEO at Exigent Research and Medical Director at Northwest Medical Specialties. “This strategic partnership is built on BostonGene’s innovative solutions and deep expertise in AI-based molecular and immune profiling to improve treatment options.”

“This collaboration marks an important step in our mission to bring precision medicine, today mostly available in academia, into community practices where most patients are seen,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene. “We believe that this partnership will underscore the power of next-generation multiomics AI-driven solutions to positively impact patient outcomes in community setting.”

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene has a mission to provide transformative, AI-integrated molecular analytics and biomarker discovery for precision matching of therapies to improve the lives of patients living with cancer and other immune-related diseases. BostonGene’s concierge-service model provides customized client solutions using a multi-omic approach prioritized for real-world impact to optimize standard-of-care therapies, accelerate research and provide cost-effective, measurable data-driven results. BostonGene’s tests reveal key drivers of each patient’s unique disease profile, including an in-depth profile of the immune microenvironment, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies. Through these comprehensive analyses, BostonGene’s tests generate a personalized roadmap for therapeutic decision-making for each patient. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com

About Exigent Research

Exigent Research was formed from a partnership between the Quality Cancer Care Alliance (QCCA) and the National Cancer Care Alliance (NCCA). Building off deep networks and experience, Exigent Research is radically accelerating progress in cancer research with a unique network-based model. By democratizing access to clinical cancer research starting at the point of care, Exigent helps patients access the best and most innovative trials in their own communities, while advancing collective oncology knowledge across our network of practices. For more information, visit Exigent Research at https://www.exigentnetwork.com/

