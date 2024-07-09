BioPharm Executive
After two years characterized by layoffs, pipeline reorganizations, FDA delays and clinical holds, Novavax CEO John Jacobs says the company is at a pivot point.
At J.P. Morgan, most biopharma executives expressed a neutral stance on the incoming administration, but just days later, President Trump issued multiple executive orders that concern the industry.
Five years ago, Gilead signed a massive deal with Galapagos. After a restructuring, the pharma is still hunting for the potential it saw at the original signing.
While investors and analysts push for a deal, Biogen CEO Chris Viehbacher and Head of Development Priya Singhal refuse to make one out of desperation.
BioSpace recaps 2024’s top venture capital rounds in biopharma, from Xaira Therapeutics’ blockbuster $1B raise to back-to-back series from obesity-focused Metsera that totaled more than $500M in a space that has garnered more than a fivefold increase in VC dollars this year.
J.P. Morgan releases its quarterly look-ahead days before the entire biopharma industry descends on San Francisco for the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
Licensing deals have risen in prominence in a restrained market environment. Is it desperation, or an important part of the biotech ecosystem? Experts weigh in.
Look for renewed investment driven by lower interest rates in the new year, and a continued focus on late-stage assets, oncology and reaping the benefits of AI.
China is adapting its Life Sciences policy to bolster innovation and data transparency. Big Pharma is taking note.
M&A didn’t return as hoped for in 2024. The biopharma industry is heading into the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference next week in a grim mood.