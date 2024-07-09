BioPharm Executive

SUBSCRIBE
Balloons in the cloudy sky paper cutting art Sky background clouds, scene 3D illustration
Vaccines
Two Years Into Novavax Reset, CEO Jacobs Hunts for Silver Linings
After two years characterized by layoffs, pipeline reorganizations, FDA delays and clinical holds, Novavax CEO John Jacobs says the company is at a pivot point.
January 28, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
North view of the White House, with waving flag and cloudy sky, on a reflective surface that could be glass or water. 3D Illustration
Government
WHO Withdrawal, CGT Access, IRA: Trump’s Initial Policies Raise Questions for Biopharma
At J.P. Morgan, most biopharma executives expressed a neutral stance on the incoming administration, but just days later, President Trump issued multiple executive orders that concern the industry.
January 22, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Correct decision chosing - confused man character standing on the crossroads and looking at signpost with three different directions - conceptual vector illustration
Deals
Almost 5 Years into $5B Galapagos Partnership, Gilead Execs Start Over With New Spinoff
Five years ago, Gilead signed a massive deal with Galapagos. After a restructuring, the pharma is still hunting for the potential it saw at the original signing.
January 22, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Women holding hands over a red circle on a geometric shapes background
Business
Under Pressure to Deal, Biogen Executives Deflect Urgency at JPM25
While investors and analysts push for a deal, Biogen CEO Chris Viehbacher and Head of Development Priya Singhal refuse to make one out of desperation.
January 15, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Financier with a stack of coins in his hands. Art collage.
Venture capitalists
2024’s Top 7 VC Raises in Biotech
BioSpace recaps 2024’s top venture capital rounds in biopharma, from Xaira Therapeutics’ blockbuster $1B raise to back-to-back series from obesity-focused Metsera that totaled more than $500M in a space that has garnered more than a fivefold increase in VC dollars this year.
January 15, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Contemporary art collage. Purple hand holding fan of dollar bills against bright yellow background. stock photo
Deals
Biopharma Finishes 2024 Strong With ‘Robust’ VC, Upfront Payments: JP Morgan
J.P. Morgan releases its quarterly look-ahead days before the entire biopharma industry descends on San Francisco for the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
January 9, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Halftone hands reaching for money. Mixed media catch falling coins and cash bills collage, financial success, free wealth and easy money concept vector illustration
Deals
Pharmas Turn to Licensing Deals as Risky Science Rises
Licensing deals have risen in prominence in a restrained market environment. Is it desperation, or an important part of the biotech ecosystem? Experts weigh in.
January 8, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
sky with clouds and the glare from the sun
Opinion
A Cautiously Sunny Outlook for Biopharma in 2025
Look for renewed investment driven by lower interest rates in the new year, and a continued focus on late-stage assets, oncology and reaping the benefits of AI.
January 8, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Bryan Spielman
Double exposure of abstract virtual creative light bulb hologram with human brain on Chinese flag and blue sky background, idea and brainstorming concept
China
Big Pharma Rushes to China for Deal Prospecting Despite Regulatory Uncertainty
China is adapting its Life Sciences policy to bolster innovation and data transparency. Big Pharma is taking note.
January 7, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
View of traffic on the Bay Bridge with downtown San Francisco and stormy sky in background
Mergers & acquisitions
Biopharma Heads to JP Morgan Seeking an M&A Spark to Improve Sentiment
M&A didn’t return as hoped for in 2024. The biopharma industry is heading into the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference next week in a grim mood.
January 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
