BioCT Welcomes Carter Winstanley to Board of Directors

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- BioCT is pleased to announce the appointment of Carter Winstanley, Principal of Winstanley Enterprises, to its Board of Directors. With over 30 years of real estate development experience, Mr. Winstanley brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep commitment to advancing the life sciences community in Connecticut.

“We are thrilled that Carter is joining our board,” remarked Stanley Choy, Chair of the BioCT Board of Directors. “Carter’s commitment to the life sciences community spans decades in Connecticut, and his passion and continued support in the bioscience ecosystem is on display in downtown New Haven. I’m looking forward to working with him on the BioCT board.”

In New Haven alone, Mr. Winstanley has played a pivotal role in acquiring and redeveloping nearly 3.5 million square feet of commercial real estate, transforming the city into a cornerstone of Connecticut’s life sciences industry.

Notably, Mr. Winstanley’s contributions include the acquisition and renovation of the 518,000 square foot former Southern New England Telephone building into one of Connecticut’s leading and most flexible biotech facilities. He also oversaw the construction of 100 and 101 College Street, two new construction Class-A life sciences buildings totaling over 1 million square feet. These projects have solidified New Haven’s position as a hub for the life sciences industry in Connecticut.

Jodie Gillon, CEO of BioCT, expressed her enthusiasm for Mr. Winstanley’s appointment, saying, “I am honored Carter has agreed to join our prestigious Board of Directors. His passion and experience in both building state-of-the-art spaces in New Haven and mentoring our next generation of talent are completely aligned with BioCT’s commitment and priorities. Carter has personally been a trusted mentor and advisor to me since the day I took over as CEO, and I feel incredibly fortunate he has chosen to dedicate even more of his time to help us grow and evolve.”

Winstanley’s dedication to the life sciences community extends beyond his real estate endeavors. He played a significant role in the creation and expansion of the BioPath Skills Academy in New Haven, a partnership between the life sciences industry, the City of New Haven, and Southern Connecticut State University aimed at promoting bioscience education through academic and experiential learning programs.

Winstanley will be in attendance at BioCT’s annual networking event at Stony Creek Brewery on September 19th. We invite all interested parties to register now for this event, which promises to be a fantastic opportunity to network and engage with Connecticut’s vibrant life science community.

Furthermore, BioCT is excited to announce its upcoming move into the new 101 College building by February, granting access to a state-of-the-art event space. This development will be a game-changer for the organization, providing even more opportunities for collaboration and growth.

About BioCT

BioCT’s mission is to catalyze and market the growth of Connecticut’s life sciences industry; fostering and promoting the state as nationally recognized for innovation and improving patient lives. Learn more at www.bioct.org.

