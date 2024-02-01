BIO-TECHNE DECLARES DIVIDEND - February 1, 2024

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) announced that its Board of Directors has decided to pay a dividend of $0.08 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) announced that its Board of Directors has decided to pay a dividend of $0.08 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The quarterly dividend will be payable February 26, 2024, to all common shareholders of record on February 12, 2024. Future cash dividends will be considered by the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis.
Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 3,200 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio techne.com.
