BeiGene to Change Nasdaq Ticker Symbol to “ONC” on January 2; Present at 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BGNE #BeiGene--BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company that intends to change its name to BeOne Medicines Ltd., announced it will change its Nasdaq ticker symbol to “ONC” on January 2, 2025, reflecting its long-standing commitment to delivering innovative oncology medicines globally.





“As we enter our 15th year, changing our ticker to ONC reflects our unwavering commitment to leadership in oncology and mission to deliver transformative medicines to cancer patients worldwide,” said John V. Oyler, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO at BeiGene. “This milestone inspires pride in all we have accomplished and fuels our excitement for the future as we advance our innovative hematology franchise and solid tumor pipeline, driving meaningful impact for patients everywhere.”

The Company’s CUSIP number will remain unchanged. In addition, the Company stock codes and stock names for The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and the STAR Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange will not change. No action by the Company’s shareholders is required to implement the Nasdaq ticker symbol change.

The Company will participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2025, with a presentation at 1:30 pm PT. The live webcast of the event can be accessed from the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://ir.beigene.com/, https://hkexir.beigene.com/, https://sseir.beigene.com/. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the event.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, which plans to change its name to BeOne Medicines, is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of nearly 11,000 colleagues spans five continents. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding BeiGene’s leadership in oncology; BeiGene’s ability to advance its hematology franchise and solid tumor pipeline and the related impact on patients; and BeiGene’s plans, commitments, aspirations and goals under the caption “About BeiGene.” Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeiGene’s ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeiGene’s ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed medicines and drug candidates, if approved; BeiGene’s ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its medicines and technology; BeiGene’s reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing, commercialization, and other services; BeiGene’s limited experience in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products; BeiGene’s ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development of its drug candidates and achieve and maintain profitability; and those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in BeiGene’s most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeiGene’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BeiGene undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

