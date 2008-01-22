SUBSCRIBE
HTG Appoints TJ Johnson President and CEO

January 22, 2008 | 
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HTG, Inc., a provider of novel array-based gene expression assay technology and services for the life sciences industry, today announced that it has appointed Tim (TJ) Johnson to the position of president and chief executive officer. Johnson, a seasoned and accomplished management executive, joins HTG from LVC Consulting where he was a partner with the firm. Previously, he was senior vice president of global business services at Ventana Medical Systems, a leading provider of diagnostic solutions for anatomical pathology.

