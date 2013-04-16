Cromos Pharma Opens an Office in the Republic of Georgia

MOSCOW--(Marketwired - April 16, 2013) - Cromos Pharma, an international full service contract research organization (CRO), announced today that it opened an office in the Republic of Georgia.

“Georgia is a very important location for Cromos Pharma,” noted Dr. Vladimir Bogin, Chief Executive Officer of Cromos Pharma. “Some of the unique qualities of Georgia are its very streamlined and time-efficient regulatory approval process, good quality of medical care and historically high recruitment and retention rates.”

“We were very lucky to have been able to attract a very experienced professional team to our new office in Tbilisi. Its unique expertise and established relationships with key opinion leaders and investigators guarantees that Cromos Pharma will provide both high rate of recruitment and competitive, quality services in yet another country,” said Andrey Tarakanov, MD, Cromos Pharma’s Managing Director.

With addition of Georgia, Cromos Pharma plans to compete for an even larger number of multi-center, international clinical trials. Employing its cloud-based software system, the company has been able to achieve a seamless integration of the Tbilisi office, which is now part of Cromos Pharma’s successful and cost-efficient virtual workplace model.

About Cromos Pharma, LLC

Cromos Pharma, LLC is a contract research organization (CRO) with operations in Russia, Ukraine and Eastern Europe and a business development office in the United States. The company provides a full spectrum of trial-related services which include regulatory approvals, medical writing, feasibility assessments, monitoring, project management and warehousing. Cromos Pharma, LLC is a privately owned company.