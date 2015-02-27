Cromos Pharma Launches Cardiorus, A Premier Cardiology and Cardiothoracic Surgery Site Research Organization

MOSCOW, RUSSIA--(Marketwired - February 26, 2015) -

Cromos™ Pharma, an international full-service CRO announced today that it launched Cardiorus, a cardiology and cardiothoracic surgery site research organization (SRO) with its clinical base being at the Bakoulev Scientific Center in Moscow, Russia.

“The launch of Cardiorus gives us unprecedented capabilities to scale up both cardiology and cardiothoracic surgery drug and device studies,” said Dr. Vlad Bogin, MD, FACP, company’s CEO. “We’ve been actively collaborating with Bakoulev Scientific Center for a number of years and are very excited about taking this relationship to a new level. This immense state-of-the-art medical facility performs over 5000 open heart surgeries, 7500 PCIs and more than 11000 outpatient procedures.”

“We are excited about the creation of Cardiorus,” said Dr. Olga Bokeria, MD, PhD, Bakoulev Scientific Center’s Chief Scientist. “It will help streamline and standardize our work flows, reduce investigators’ administrative burden and will also help the Center to conduct clinical research at a faster pace and with better quality.”

Cromos™ Pharma, the parent organization, will provide administrative, logistical and project management support, quality assurance training and oversight services for Cardiorus.

About Cromos™ Pharma, LLC

Cromos™ Pharma, LLC is a contract research organization (CRO) with operations in the post-Soviet space and in Eastern/Central Europe. The company provides a full spectrum of trial-related services which include regulatory approvals, medical writing, feasibility assessments, monitoring, project management and warehousing. Cromos™ Pharma, LLC is a privately owned company.