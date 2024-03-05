B. Braun and Orlando Health to Collaborate on Healthcare Innovation

Teams Will Develop Solutions to Advance Patient Healthcare in the Pharmacy and Infusion Therapy Space

BETHLEHEM, Pa., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a leader in smart infusion therapy and pain management, today announced a collaboration agreement with Orlando Health, a nationally recognized healthcare provider with award-winning hospitals, to jointly develop innovative solutions to increase access to care for patients and clinicians. With a focus on the disruption across the pharmacy and infusion therapy landscape, the collaboration centers on early clinician feedback to identify needs and develop solutions to address those needs.

“The idea behind this unique effort is getting together the right people to help bring impactful innovations to market,” said Michael Schmidt, Vice President of Strategic Innovations at Orlando Health. “Our frontline clinical team members can bring both idea generation and provide quick feedback on prototypes, and B. Braun has the commercial and manufacturing know-how to bring these ideas to life. It’s a true collaboration.”

The innovation teams that will form under the collaboration will consist of interdisciplinary colleagues from B. Braun and Orlando Health. By combining B. Braun’s dedicated, cross-functional incubator team with over 200 years of commercial, technology and operational proficiency with Orlando Health’s tremendous clinical and healthcare expertise, the teams can rapidly identify and develop the most promising solutions.

“This collaboration provides us access to Orlando Health’s broad, diverse team to help enable rapid developments with vital confirmation from clinicians on the front lines,” said Mike Golebiowski, Corporate Vice President, Healthcare Strategy and Innovation at B. Braun. “Their feedback on both the need and the practicality of ideas in the early stages of the innovation cycle is invaluable to helping develop the right solution, reduce time to market and advance patient healthcare.”

B. Braun and Orlando Health plan to publish the various findings that come out of this collaborative, with the goal of pursuing commercialization of the technologies that have the strongest potential for adoption by other healthcare systems.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) is a leader in smart infusion therapy and safe and effective pharmacy products, patient and provider safety, and sustainable health solutions. Our purpose is to help providers constantly improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. With products and services created to help healthcare professionals focus on what matters most—their patients—we’re uniquely positioned to help health systems succeed now and in the future. B. Braun is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®. The company employs 8,500 people at over 30 locations across North America.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

About Orlando Health

Orlando Health, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is a not-for-profit healthcare organization with $9.6 billion of assets under management that serves the southeastern United States and Puerto Rico.

Founded more than 100 years ago, the healthcare system is recognized around the world for Central Florida’s only pediatric and adult Level I Trauma program as well as the only Adult Trauma Center in Pinellas County. It is the home of one of the nation’s largest neonatal intensive care units, one of the only systems in the southeast to offer open fetal surgery to repair the most severe forms of spina bifida, the site of an Olympic athlete training facility and operator of one of the largest and highest performing clinically integrated networks in the region. Orlando Health has pioneered life-changing medical research and its Graduate Medical Education program hosts more than 350 residents and fellows.

To learn more about Orlando Health, visit their website.

SOURCE B. Braun Medical Inc.