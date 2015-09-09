Algorics Analytics Solution Acuity Selected By US CRO Lexitas To Drive Optimized Clinical Operations Services

HOUSTON, September 8, 2015 /PRNewswire/ --

Algorics, a provider of clinical analytics solutions and software for the global life sciences industry, today announced that acuity, its analytics solution for risk based monitoring, has been adopted by Lexitas Pharma Services, Inc. The US Ophthalmology-focused CRO will leverage the acuity solution to bring together internal and external data sources in order to provide analytics dashboards and alerts to give the leadership team a real-time picture of key operational parameters and KRI (key risk indicators) and allow operational teams to more easily manage trial performance.

Lexitas Quote: “As Lexitas grows we continue to look for innovative ways to improve efficiency without compromising the high quality and tailored services our clients count on. Implementing acuity will provide us with a timely and comprehensive view of how our portfolio of trials is performing, as well as enable us to manage individual trials in the most effective way,” said Chad Ice, President, Lexitas.

Algorics Quote: Nick Hargaden, President, Algorics said, “We are delighted that Lexitas has chosen acuity to provide centralized insights into the clinical trials they manage, thus driving operational effectiveness and resource savings.”

About

Lexitas Pharma Services, Inc. is a full-service CRO providing clinical trial services to pharma and biotechnology companies developing ophthalmology products.

http://www.lexitaspharma.com/

Algorics brings together a team of highly experienced software and life sciences professionals, united behind a single goal: to provide innovative clinical analytics solutions and software to the global life sciences industry with consistent and reliable quality.

