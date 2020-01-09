Red Flags and Green Lights: How Employers View You

If your job search has stalled, you may be wondering what aspect of your background or character is preventing employers from giving you a shot. This article looks at job seeker traits that experts and employers characterize as red flags and offers suggestions to mitigate those obstacles. Following the list of red flags is a selection of “green lights,” or traits likely to attract employers to you. How do hiring managers spot the red flags? Typically, while reviewing your job search marketing materials – your resume and cover letter.

RED FLAGS

Employment Gaps – Gaps in employment raise questions for hiring managers. Why did you have one or more periods of unemployment? Do the gaps suggest terminations? Did you impulsively quit jobs? Did you have something going on in your life, such as caregiving, that kept you from holding a job? Will that life situation be an issue for the next employer?

How to Mitigate: The time-honored suggestion for minimizing employment gaps on a resume is to use a functional resume or hybrid chronological-functional resume. The problem with this advice is that most employers loathe resumes in this format and believe you are trying to hide something (which you are). Therefore, I recommend this kind of format only in extreme cases of employment gaps. Even without using a functional-type resume, you can de-emphasize employment dates. Some job seekers tab employment dates to the left or right of the page; instead, embed dates in the rest of the past-employer information as shown below:

Date emphasized:

Oct. 2013 to Present Endocrine Sales Specialist, Novo Nordisk, Inc., Los Angeles, CA

Date de-emphasized:

Endocrine Sales Specialist, Novo Nordisk, Inc.., Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 2003 to Present

Listing only years instead of months and years for dates can also help, though some employers dislike this practice. One of the best ways to mitigate employment gaps, especially those resulting from life circumstances, is to explain them in your cover letter. Finally, it’s a plus if you can find ways to show you were still productive during times of unemployment, such as taking classes or doing volunteer work.

Job Hopping – Spending a short time in each job is a close cousin to having gaps in employment. Although job-hopping is not quite the career-killer it used to be, hiring managers are worried you won’t stick around if you have a history as a short-timer. Many of the same questions raised about employment gaps apply to job-hopping; were you a short-timer because of terminations? Employers also want to see career progression and growth, as opposed to lateral (or even backwards) moves and long periods in one role.

How to Mitigate: Functional and chrono-functional resumes are also suggested for this situation, and again, I advise the format only in extreme cases. Instead, frontload your resume with content that communicates your value and accomplishments at the top of page one. For each short-term job, ensure at least one bullet point that portrays you as a productive and accomplished contributor. It’s OK to leave very short jobs off your resume, though you obviously want to avoid creating questionable time gaps. Certainly explain any situations out of your control (such as an employer that went out of business). You will probably need to rely on networking and obtaining referrals more than on your resume if you have a job-hopping history.

Carelessness – A resume can be a great example of attention to detail if you have used precise, specific action-driven language; ensured no typos, misspellings or grammatical errors; and included only relevant information. On the other hand, a resume written in vague, passive language, containing extraneous information (such as hobbies), and with errors in writing mechanics signals a candidate who doesn’t seem to care enough to make a strong presentation.

How to Mitigate: The obvious solution is to attend to your resume’s details, ensure it has no flaws, and pack it with persuasive and powerful verbiage. An effective way to ensure you have these points covered is to hire a professional resume writer. No matter who writes, make sure its writing mechanics are flawless. Proof carefully and ask at least one other person to proof it.

GREEN LIGHTS

Motivation – Employers love to see that you are motivated, demonstrable through frequent promotions and stepping up to take initiative. Be sure your resume shows your career advancement and includes examples of how you’ve taken initiative.

Substantiated Results – In our increasingly data-driven world, employers want to see numbers and stats that support your accomplishments and results. Not every accomplishment can be quantified but try to use metrics as much as possible. Ensure that you have substantiated any claim you make about yourself, as in this example:

Seasoned and self-taught grant-writer and grant reviewer, experienced in obtaining, managing, and reviewing grants; skilled in contracts and gift development; writer of 15+ successful grants culminating in now being recognized as an expert grant reviewer.

Transferability – All things being equal, employers prefer to hire candidates with experience in the same industry and same kind of role. Thus, if you are changing careers or industries, you must make a strong case for the transferability and applicability of your background. Get a strong handle on the skills needed for the job and convincingly explain how your skills will transfer seamlessly to the new opportunity.