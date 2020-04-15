Ori Biotech and Achilles Therapeutics Partnering to Assess Novel CGT Manufacturing

Ori Biotech and Achilles Therapeutics announced they would be partnering to assess Ori's manufacturing platform with Achilles' novel cell therapy to bring personalized and critical treatment to patients. Ori, an innovator in cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing, and Achilles, a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer immunotherapies, will be testing Ori's manufacturing platform in Achilles clonal neoantigen T-cell (cNeT) therapy manufacturing process.

"The team at Ori is excited to partner with innovative companies like Achilles who want to address manufacturing early in their lifecycle so that they can quickly bring their products to patients at scale," said Jason C. Foster, CEO at Ori Biotech. "We believe that collaborating with therapy developers early is key to maximizing the scalability and repeatability of these often-complicated manufacturing processes."

The pair will be testing Achilles' personalized tumor-derived T-cell therapy that targets clonal cancer neoantigens. Using DNA sequencing data from each patient, they are able to identify clonal neoantigens specific to that patient and are then able to create personalized cell therapies. Advanced non-small cell lung cancer and recurrent metastatic melanoma were selected as lead indications for their high mutation burden, high level of T-cell infiltration and a tremendous unmet medical need. Using Ori's proprietary CGT manufacturing platform, they will potentially be able to create efficient product manufacturing and wide-spread patient access to this new generation of life-saving treatments.

"Achilles is excited to start testing the Ori manufacturing platform in our proprietary clonal neoantigen T-cell (cNeT) therapy manufacturing process," said Ed Samuel, SVP Manufacturing, Achilles Therapeutics. "Achilles is at a transformational stage in its development with the recent initiation of our first-in-human clinical studies. By harnessing the immune system to destroy cancer cells our cNeT therapy platform could fundamentally change how cancer is treated. Looking to emerging technologies to support our long-term strategy for a fully automated manufacturing process is central to Achilles' plans for scaling up our production capabilities to deliver personalized cell therapies."

Ori's CGT manufacturing is fully automated and standardized within a closed platform. This allows them to offer therapeutic developers the ability to graduate from pre-clinical process development to commercial-scale production seamlessly.

"It is always great to work with the forward-thinking leaders in cell and gene therapy, like Achilles, who are focused on innovating across the board, not just clinically and scientifically but also technologically. We see huge potential for the future of this partnership," said Farlan Veraitch, Co-Founder and CSO, Ori Biotech.