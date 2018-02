It’s start­ing to feel like Teva can’t catch a break. After an in­cred­i­bly rough se­ries of events that led to mas­sive lay­offs, re­struc­tur­ing, and po­lit­i­cal up­heaval, now Teva has qui­etly sig­naled to in­vestors that the launch of its CGRP mi­graine med could be de­layed.