10 Tips to Boost Your Credibility at Work

Credibility - the quality of being believable or worthy of trust

What does it take to actually reach your career goals? Many life science professionals want to know what they can do to make a large impact in their role and progress with their career development. The reality is that there isn’t one trick or secret to being successful at work. It requires many things such as believing in yourself, taking focused action, and meeting or exceeding your performance goals. If you want to get promoted, earn a raise, and/or have access to new opportunities, enhancing your credibility is the easiest way to do so.

How would your life be different if more people listened to you and respected you as a leader? What would change if you were seen as a person of influence and authority? It usually takes time and a sincere commitment to enhance aspects of your character. Credibility is an attribute that is part of your being, which is why you can’t fake it or establish it very quickly. People with ulterior motives or who wish to manipulate situations will be exposed eventually, so it’s important that you have your team and department’s best interest in mind. Here are 10 ways to boost your credibility at work!

Tell the truth – People who tell the truth are respected because it’s easy to lie or go along with a group out of fear of standing out. You are a leader own that and your truth in all situations.

Don’t gossip – Confidentiality is the basis of trust, without it you have nothing. People of influence know just how much to say to get their point across without exposing too much or embarrassing others.

Do your research – This separates serious professionals from everyone else. Find out as much as you can about topics or points of interest that can benefit your team.

Be prepared - Professionals know what others don’t and understand when to apply it to their specific situation. Being credible often makes you the “go-to” person in any situation.

Gain more knowledge – There is always more to learn and a place to grow. If you think that you have your current position figured out, how can learn more to improve your results? Could your knowledge help a co-worker do their job better?

Improve your skills – Take time to sharpen your skills whenever you can. Would completing a course or obtaining a certification be valuable for your position? How can you take what you know to the next level?

Be proactive – This is something that most people haven’t figured out on the job. Anticipating the challenges and needs of your position and department easily separates you from everyone else. If you can provide solutions to these challenges, you will seem invaluable.

Stay Calm - Depending on your personality, this can be a difficult thing to do. No one will put their trust you if you are the first person to panic and spread negativity. When things seem to spiral out of control, ask the right questions and make adjustments to help your team get back on track.

Consult with others – It’s always beneficial to get out of your own head and hear a different perspective. Considering others’ opinions will help you to plan and execute more effectively. If you’re unsure of who can support you with a project, ask your manager or a subject matter expert.

Listen more than you talk - This is another challenging area that can be difficult for many extroverts, but when you’re establishing credibility it’s not all about your personal thoughts and feelings. Basing your approach on the knowledge and experience of others in addition to research and facts, can carry a lot of weight.

Leaders in the workplace are trustworthy, capable, and influential. How could enhancing your credibility help you reach your full potential? You have unique skills, knowledge, and talents to share. Putting yourself out there as a credible resource is a good way to help you reach your career goals and increase your income. What is one thing you will commit to doing that boosts your credibility?

Porschia Parker is a Certified Coach, Professional Resume Writer, and Founder of Fly High Coaching. She empowers ambitious professionals and motivated executives to add $10K on average to their salaries.