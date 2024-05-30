AKTIS ONCOLOGY NAMES TYLER BENEDUM, Ph.D., CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER

BOSTON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktis Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumors, today announced the promotion of Tyler Benedum, Ph.D., to Chief Technical Officer, effective immediately. With nearly 20 years of pharmaceutical and biotech experience, Dr. Benedum brings significant organizational leadership, strategy, and technical expertise to the role. “Under Tyler’s leadership, Aktis has established an end-to-end supply chain model utilizing internal capabilities and facilities, complemented by external partners,” said Matthew Roden, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aktis. “In his expanded role, Tyler will be leading additional investments to further strengthen our capabilities for global commercial scale to support Aktis’ proprietary pipeline, including our first-in-class clinical-stage program targeting Nectin-4.” Since 2022, Dr. Benedum has served as Senior Vice President, Head of Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) of Aktis, and has overseen Aktis’ supply chain architecture. In that role, Dr. Benedum has: Recruited a world-class radiopharmaceutical development team with capabilities to advance programs from preclinical to commercialization

Established multiple isotope supply agreements, spanning therapeutic and diagnostic uses, including further sources of Actinium-225 beyond the three supply agreements previously announced

Launched Aktis’ state-of-the-art radiopharmaceutical development laboratory to apply proprietary insights into process development, formulation, and product development

Partnered with leading contract manufacturing organizations, including full logistical support, to ensure seamless and efficient patient supply of Aktis’ proprietary targeted miniprotein radiopharmaceuticals

Commenced work on a GMP facility for clinical trial radiopharmaceutical manufacturing Prior to joining Aktis, Dr. Benedum spent over 16 years at Avid Radiopharmaceuticals which, during his tenure, became a wholly owned subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company. Originally joining Avid near its inception as a Research Chemist, Dr. Benedum consistently held increasing levels of responsibility, most recently serving as Vice President of CMC Development where his responsibilities included directing radiochemistry, radiopharmaceutical development, quality control, CMC regulatory, and manufacturing and supply for Avid’s products. During Dr. Benedum’s tenure at Avid, he oversaw the domestic and international supply chain for AMYVID® and TAUVID® and advanced both radiopharmaceutical products through marketing authorization approval and commercialization. “I am honored to accept this expanded leadership role,” said Dr. Benedum. “By combining our proprietary internal supply chain capabilities with top-tier external partners, we are well-prepared to supply new treatment options for patients who could benefit from Aktis’ first-in-class alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals.” About Aktis Oncology Aktis Oncology is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of novel targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumor cancers. Founded and incubated by MPM BioImpact, the company has developed proprietary platforms to generate tumor targeting agents with ideal properties for alpha radiotherapy. Part of a growing oncology pipeline, the company’s lead program targets Nectin-4, a tumor-associated antigen found in urothelial and other cancers. Designed for high tumor penetration and long residence time, Aktis Oncology’s molecules will quickly clear other areas of the body, thereby maximizing tumor elimination while minimizing side effects of treatment. This approach would enable clinicians to visualize and verify target engagement prior to exposure to therapeutic radioisotopes. Aktis Oncology also has a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company. To learn more about Aktis Oncology, visit www.aktisoncology.com. MEDIA CONTACT

