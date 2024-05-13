SUBSCRIBE
Aktis Oncology Announces Presentation at the Oligonucleotide & Peptide Therapeutics (TIDES USA) Conference 2024

May 13, 2024 | 
1 min read

Aktis Oncology, a biotechnology company discovering and developing novel targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumors, announces an oral presentation at the Oligonucleotide & Peptide Therapeutics Conference 2024, being held May 14-17, 2024, in Boston, Mass. and virtually.

Presentation Details

Presenter:

Paul Feldman, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Aktis Oncology

Title:

“Pioneering Aktis Oncology’s Miniprotein Radioconjugates”

Session:

Peptide Discovery to CMC

Location:

Hynes Convention Center, Boston, Mass.

Date:

Friday, May 17, 2024

Time:

11:15 a.m. ET

About Aktis Oncology

Aktis Oncology is a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumor cancers. Founded and incubated by MPM Capital, the company has developed proprietary platforms to generate tumor targeting agents with ideal properties for alpha radiotherapy. Designed for high tumor penetration and long residence time, Aktis Oncology’s molecules will quickly clear other areas of the body, thereby maximizing tumor elimination while minimizing side effects of treatment. This approach would enable clinicians to visualize and verify target engagement prior to exposure to therapeutic radioisotopes. To learn more about Aktis Oncology, visit www.aktisoncology.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Terri Clevenger
ICR Westwicke
(203) 682-8297
Terri.Clevenger@westwicke.com

INVESTOR CONTACT
Peter Vozzo
ICR Westwicke
(443) 213-0505
Peter.Vozzo@westwicke.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aktis-oncology-announces-presentation-at-the-oligonucleotide--peptide-therapeutics-tides-usa-conference-2024-302143244.html

SOURCE Aktis Oncology

Events Radiopharmaceuticals
