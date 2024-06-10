U.S. Pain Management Drugs Market Size and Growth, Statistics 2024 to 2033

According to recent study by Nova one advisor, the U.S. pain management drugs market size was valued at USD 31.12 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 46.51 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2033.

The U.S. pain management drugs market is experiencing growth due to the increasing recognition of the importance of pain management plans for individuals experiencing various types of pain.

The U.S. pain management drugs market is experiencing rapid growth driven by the increasing emphasis on comprehensive pain management plans provided by healthcare professionals. These plans encompass a variety of approaches, including medications, injections, therapy, and exercise, to help individuals manage all types of pain effectively. Chronic pain, a prevalent symptom of numerous injuries, diseases, and conditions, significantly impacts the quality of life for millions of Americans. Pain management specialists play a crucial role in regulating pain through tailored treatments, often involving a combination of approaches. The challenges in finding total relief, comprehensive pain management plans contribute to better physical and mental well-being for individuals with chronic pain.

With over 100 million Americans suffering from chronic pain, including a significant portion of terminal cancer patients and nursing home residents, the market for pain management drugs continues to grow, addressing a substantial need within the healthcare landscape. Chronic pain’s widespread impact on independence, daily activities, social relationships, mood, and sleep patterns underscores the urgency for effective pain management solutions in the United States.

In November 2023, the FDA approved Lilly’s Zepbound (tirzepatide) for chronic weight management, offering a new option for the treatment of obesity or overweight with weight-related medical problems.

U.S. Pain Management Drugs Market Key Takeaways

By drug class, the opioids segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

By indication, the arthritic pain segment is expected to capture the largest market share during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment held the largest share of the market in 2023. The segment is observed to sustain the position throughout the predicted timeframe.

U.S. Pain Management Drugs Market Dynamics

Driver

Pain Medications Versatile Relief Mechanisms

Pain medications, spanning nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), acetaminophen, and opioids, play a crucial role in enabling individuals to function freely and perform essential daily activities. By providing relief, these medications reduce dependency on others, empowering individuals and alleviating associated feelings of depression and irritability. NSAIDs work by inhibiting specific enzymes released in response to injury, thereby mitigating inflammation, while opioids mimic the body’s natural painkillers, endorphins, to dampen pain signals and suppress nerve cell function. This multifaceted mechanism fuels the expansion of the U.S. pain management drugs market, addressing diverse pain management needs effectively.

In May 2023, Zoetis announced U.S. FDA approval of Librela (bedinvetmab injection) to control osteoarthritis (OA) pain in dogs.

Restraint

Challenges in Chronic Pain Management

Chronic pain poses a significant public health challenge in the United States, presenting a complex and frustrating experience for both patients and physicians. Unlike cancer pain, which often has a clear relationship with the disease, chronic pain management can be more challenging. The availability of multidrug therapy options, including opioids administered through various routes, pain management in terminal patients is not always adequately recognized in modern medical practice. These limitations and complexities in addressing chronic pain contribute to constraints in the growth of the U.S. pain management drugs market.

Opportunity

Advancements in Pain Medicine Technologies

Recent advancements in pain medicine technologies underscore the shift towards personalized care for pain patients, presenting promising opportunities for the U.S. pain management drugs market. Progress in pain physiology research and the development of innovative pain management technologies are mutually reinforcing, with new perspectives on pain inspiring the creation of novel devices and treatments. These include peripheral and spinal stimulators, which target complex pain syndromes and axial back pain by reversing pathologic neural processes with electrical impulses.

Growing clinical evidence supports the efficacy of these modalities, with ongoing advancements in device miniaturization and optimization expanding their utility. Evolving interventional musculoskeletal techniques, such as sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion for back pain resulting from SI joint dysfunction, further enhance the landscape of pain management options, presenting lucrative opportunities for growth in the U.S. pain management drugs market.

In July 2022, Vertex advanced VX-548 in acute and neuropathic pain.

In January 2024, the American Pain Consortium announced a strategic growth investment from Cresset Partners, Cedar Pine, and American Discovery Capital.

What are Pain Management Drugs used for?

Pain management drugs are used to alleviate or control pain, which can arise from various conditions, injuries, or medical procedures. These drugs work by targeting different pathways involved in the perception and transmission of pain signals in the body. They can be used for:

Acute Pain: Pain that is sudden and usually temporary, such as post-operative pain, injury-related pain, or pain associated with medical procedures.

Chronic Pain: Persistent pain that lasts for an extended period, often more than three to six months. Chronic pain can be caused by conditions like arthritis, fibromyalgia, nerve damage, or back pain.

Cancer Pain: Pain associated with cancer, either due to the disease itself or as a side effect of cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or surgery.

Neuropathic Pain: Pain caused by damage or dysfunction of the nervous system, resulting in abnormal pain processing. Conditions like diabetic neuropathy, post-herpetic neuralgia (shingles), or nerve compression syndromes may cause neuropathic pain.

Musculoskeletal Pain: Pain related to muscles, bones, ligaments, tendons, or other soft tissues, often due to injury, strain, or conditions like osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis.

Headaches and Migraines: Pain management drugs are often used to alleviate the symptoms of headaches and migraines, which can be debilitating and affect daily functioning.

Pain management drugs include various classes of medications such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), opioids, acetaminophen, antidepressants, anticonvulsants, muscle relaxants, and topical agents. The choice of drug depends on the type and severity of pain, as well as individual factors such as medical history, potential side effects, and risk of addiction or dependence. Additionally, non-pharmacological approaches like physical therapy, acupuncture, and cognitive-behavioural therapy may be used alongside medication for comprehensive pain management.

Report Highlights

By Drug Class

The opioids segment is poised to maintain dominance in the market throughout the forecast period. Opioids, a class of drugs known for their pain-relieving properties, interact with nerve cells to alleviate moderate to severe pain. While effective in pain management, opioids carry a risk of addiction due to their ability to induce euphoria and tolerance build-up. In response, healthcare providers have adjusted prescribing practices to minimize the risk of opioid use disorder by prescribing shorter durations and lower strengths. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved certain opioids for treating intense coughing and chronic diarrhea, with loperamide being one such opioid used to address diarrhea and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). This strategic approach to opioid prescribing and expanding FDA approvals underscores the dynamic landscape of opioid use and regulation within the pharmaceutical market.

In May 2023, the FDA approved a new buprenorphine treatment option for opioid use disorder.

By Indication

The arthritic pain segment is anticipated to claim the largest market share during the forecast period, reflecting the significant prevalence of chronic pain associated with arthritis in the United States. Millions of individuals are affected by arthritic pain annually, with a substantial proportion experiencing severe joint pain and persistent discomfort. Collaborative efforts and partnerships, supported by CDC-funded programs, have facilitated the dissemination of proven arthritis-appropriate self-management education workshops and physical activity intervention programs to a wide audience across various states and territories.

A recent study forecasts a staggering increase in the global burden of osteoarthritis, the most prevalent form of arthritis, with nearly 1 billion people projected to be living with the condition by 2050. Currently, osteoarthritis affects 15% of individuals aged 30 and older, highlighting the pressing need for effective pain management strategies within this indication.

By Distribution Channel

The hospital pharmacy segment emerged as the leading distribution channel in the U.S. pain management drugs market. Hospital pharmacists play a pivotal role in providing a diverse range of clinical pharmacy services, including pharmacokinetic monitoring, target drug programs, route conversions, disease management initiatives, and patient education. Collaborating closely with the healthcare team, pharmacists contribute significantly to enhancing pain management within the hospital setting. Their involvement in developing innovative protocols and programs underscores their commitment to meeting the evolving needs of both patients and staff at healthcare facilities like SJHC. This reinforces the critical importance of hospital pharmacies as key distribution channels for pain management drugs in the U.S. market.

U.S. Pain Management Drugs Market Recent Developments

In May 2023, Zoetis Inc. announced that LibrelaTM (bedinvetmab injectable) has been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the management of pain in dogs suffering from osteoarthritis (OA). The first and only monthly anti-NGF monoclonal antibody medication for canine OA pain is called Librela, and it is both safe and effective in managing dogs’ OA pain symptoms over the long term, which can enhance their mobility and general quality of life.

In March 2023, Pfizer’s ZAVZPRET (zavegepant) migraine nasal spray received FDA approval.

In April 2024, Baxter expanded its pharmaceuticals portfolio with new injectable products in the U.S.

In July 2023, Biogen announced the acquisition of Reata Pharmaceuticals.

In January 2023, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals completed the acquisition of U.S. rights to FYCOMPA (perampanel) CIII.

In May 2024, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals selected Medidata to help advance the first non-opioid drug for neuropathic pain in over two decades.

U.S. Pain Management Drugs Market Top Key Companies:

Teva Pharmaceutical

Pfizer

Abbott

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Endo International

GlaxoSmithKline

AstraZeneca

Depomed

Merck

Novartis

U.S. Pain Management Drugs Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. Pain Management Drugs market.

By Drug Class

NSAIDs

Opioids

Anesthetics

Antidepressants

Anticonvulsants

Others

By Indication

Arthritic Pain

Neuropathic Pain

Chronic Back Pain

Post-Operative Pain

Cancer Pain

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

